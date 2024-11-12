Nextier Bank, N.A. Opens Two Full-Service Locations In New York

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BUTLER, Pa. and ROCHESTER, N.Y. and

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexTier Bank, N.A. announces the Grand Opening of two full-service offices in Rochester and Williamsville, New York. As a locally owned and managed community headquartered in Butler, Pennsylvania, NexTier Bank is excited to expand its customer relationship driven and community-focused approach to these markets. The Rochester office officially opened for business today and the Williamsville office will open on December 2, 2024.

NexTier Bank's expansion into Rochester is strengthened by a team deeply rooted in the local community, led by experienced professionals committed to building long-term relationships. Michael Aiello, Senior Vice President and Lending Officer, and John Klatte, Senior Vice President and Commercial Lending Officer, are based in Rochester and bring extensive expertise in commercial lending to local businesses and organizations. They have been serving NexTier customers since February 2022, establishing a trusted presence in the area. Angelica Reyes joins them as the Rochester Branch Relationship Manager and is dedicated to providing personalized banking solutions to individuals and businesses alike. Together, this Rochester team is integral to NexTier Bank's mission to support local growth and economic development.

Tim Meleca, Sr. Director of Operations with Streamline Real Estate, shared, "We are excited to partner with NexTier Bank to bring their first Rochester-based branch to the market. The Rochester area will continue to benefit from NexTier Bank's community-first focus and best in class financial services."

In Williamsville, NexTier Bank's expansion is led by a skilled team focused on meeting the unique needs of the community. Neil Aquino, Senior Vice President and New York Commercial Lending Market Manager, and Zachary Jenkins, Vice President and Commercial Lending Officer, both based in Williamsville have been instrumental in connecting NexTier with local businesses since February 2022. Their industry expertise and dedication to the region's financial health help to drive the bank's commitment to the area. Branch Relationship Manager Rodney Rodriguez works alongside them to help foster strong customer relationships and deliver a high level of service. The Williamsville team plays a crucial role in creating financial partnerships that support both community development and individual financial goals.

"Working with NexTier Bank has been an exceptional experience," stated local Buffalo business owner Paul Grenauer with the Williams Place. "As a customer, we've found their innovative ideas to be truly outstanding. The NexTier team provided us with unique options that we hadn't encountered elsewhere in the market. We are proud to be enthusiastic supporters of their services!"

"We are excited to open two new locations and become part of growing communities," said Clem Rosenberger, President and CEO of NexTier Bank. "Our mission goes beyond providing financial services – we believe in building lasting relationships with local employees and community leaders. We have hired community members who bring a deep understanding of the community's needs. Their insight is essential as we work together to strengthen the economy and support continued development."

"Expanding in the greater Buffalo & Rochester markets is a great opportunity to build relationships in the region," stated Neil Aquino Senior Vice President and New York Commercial Lending Market Manager of NexTier Bank. "We are very excited to open both locations and are committed to the businesses and the people who live and work in these areas. Living in this market my whole life and working with this team for over 15 years shows the dedication of our team and commitment to grow together with our community partners."

Stop by our new offices at 398 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, and 5877 Main Street, Suite 120, Williamsville, to learn more about NexTier Bank and how we can assist you in meeting your financial goals.

About NexTier Bank, N.A.

NexTier Bank N.A. is a subsidiary of NexTier, Inc. and has 32 community offices throughout western Pennsylvania, and Rochester and Williamsville, New York, along with a loan production office in Cleveland, Ohio. As of October 31, 2024, NexTier Bank reported total assets of $2.8 billion, total loans of $2.1 billion and total deposits of $2.5 billion.

SOURCE NexTier Bank

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED