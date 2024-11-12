Montauk Renewables Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

Third Quarter Financial Highlights:

RINs Sold of 15.8 million, increased 14.5% compared to the third quarter of 2023

Revenues of $65.9 million, increased 18.4% compared to the third quarter of 2023

Net Income of $17.0 million, increased 31.8% compared to the third quarter of 2023

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $29.4 million, increased 31.3% compared to the third quarter of 2023

RNG production of 1.4 million MMBtu, flat compared to the third quarter of 2023

Our production was significantly impacted by Hurricane Beryl which caused widespread and multi-day power outages in the Houston, Texas region. We estimate that our 2024 third quarter production was unfavorably impacted by approximately 50 thousand MMBtu. This marks the second consecutive quarter in 2024 that our results were impacted by utility outages driven by major weather events in the Houston, Texas region. We have entered into commitments to transfer a portion of the Renewable Identification Numbers (“RINs”) we expect to generate from 2024 fourth quarter production at an average price of approximately $3.52. Demonstrating our commitment to reduce landfill-based emissions, in October 2024 we were pleased to be selected as the initial pilot of a small-scale demonstration of recovering and converting biogas into green methanol. This project will transform biogas from our waste stream into carbon negative fuel. We do not expect short term financial benefits from this demonstration nor a disruption to our operations.

Third Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues in the third quarter of 2024 were $65.9 million, an increase of $10.2 million (18.4%) compared to $55.7 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily related to an increase in the number of RINs we self-marketed from 2024 RNG production in the third quarter of 2024. Additionally, realized RIN pricing increased approximately 9.5% during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023. Our RNG operating and maintenance expenses in the third quarter of 2024 were $12.6 million, an increase of $0.7 million (5.6%) compared to $11.9 million in the third quarter of 2023. The primary drivers of this increase were increased utility expenses, wellfield operational enhancements and timing of preventative maintenance at our McCarty, Atascocita and Pico facilities. Our Renewable Electricity Generation operating and maintenance expenses in the third quarter of 2024 were $2.7 million, an increase of $0.5 million (21.8%) compared to $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to non-capitalizable operating expenses at our Turkey Creek development project. Total general and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2024 were $10.0 million, an increase of $2.2 million (27.9%) compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily related to the accelerated vesting of certain restricted share awards as a result of the termination of an employee. Operating income in the third quarter of 2024 was $22.7 million, an increase of $5.9 million (35.3%) compared to $16.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. Net income in the third quarter of 2024 was $17.0 million, an increase of $4.1 million (31.8%) compared to $12.9 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Third Quarter Operational Results

We produced approximately 1.4 million MMBtu of RNG in the third quarter of 2024, flat compared to 1.4 million in the third quarter of 2023. For the second consecutive quarter, our Texas facilities were impacted by severe weather causing widespread, multi-day utility power outages and we estimate the loss in production was approximately 50 thousand MMBtu in the third quarter of 2024. Our Pico facility produced 27 thousand MMBtu more in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2023 due to the commissioning of our digestion expansion project. We produced approximately 41 thousand megawatt hours (“MWh”) in Renewable Electricity in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 7 thousand MWh compared to 48 thousand MWh produced in the third quarter of 2023. Our Security facility produced approximately 5 thousand MWh less in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023 due to the first quarter of 2024 sale of the gas rights back to the landfill host.

Revised 2024 Full Year Outlook

RNG revenues are expected to range between $175 and $185 million

RNG production volumes are expected to range between 5.5 and 5.7 million MMBtu

Renewable Electricity revenues are expected to range between $17.0 and $18.0 million

Renewable Electricity production volumes are expected to range between 180 and 185 thousand MWh

In the third quarter of 2024, we began to experience trends with several of our landfill hosts delaying their installation of or delaying our ability to install wellfield collection infrastructure in active waste placement areas, a practice historically common and critical to our projections of feedstock gas and, therefore, production. These landfill-driven delays will impact the timing of collection system enhancement installations and the resulting timing of our production increases. We expect these trends to continue through 2025.

We record revenues from the production and sale of RNG and the generation and sale of the Environmental Attributes derived from RNG, such as RINs and LCFS credits. Our RNG revenues from Environmental Attributes are recorded net of a portion of Environmental Attributes shared with off-take counterparties as consideration for such counterparties using the RNG as a transportation fuel. We have certain pathway provider sharing arrangements expiring at the end of 2024. While we have not experienced a significant increase in Environmental Attributes shared with pathway providers related to our current renewals in 2024, our current pathway renewals have been at higher percentages than our historical counterparty share percentages. We are seeing current proposed pathway renewals for percentages significantly higher than our historical arrangements. Historically, we have monetized less than 25% of our RNG volumes under these fixed-price agreements. We are considering entry into multiple short term contracts throughout 2025, some potentially increasing our historical percentage of volumes monetized under fixed-price arrangements, to provide time for mitigation of these recent market trends.

Given the recent heightened level of uncertainty regarding attribute generation pathways, we are considering limiting our near-term 2025 RNG outlook guidance to production only.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include references to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are Non-GAAP financial measures. We present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because we believe the measures assist investors in analyzing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

In addition, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are financial measurements of performance that management and the board of directors use in their financial and operational decision-making and in the determination of certain compensation programs. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental performance measures that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net (loss) income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities or a measure of our liquidity or profitability.

About Montauk Renewables, Inc.

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) is a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into RNG. The Company captures methane, preventing it from being released into the atmosphere, and converts it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid (“Renewable Electricity”). The Company, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has more than 30 years of experience in the development, operation and management of landfill methane-fueled renewable energy projects. The Company has operations at 14 projects and ongoing development projects located in California, Idaho, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas. The Company sells RNG and Renewable Electricity, taking advantage of Environmental Attribute premiums available under federal and state policies that incentivize their use. For more information, visit

