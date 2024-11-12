Celebrate National Career Development Month With The Debruce Foundation’S Expert Panel

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gain exclusive access to new resources and expert discussions to expand career pathways in a free, virtual setting

Kansas City, MO, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 19, The DeBruce Foundation will be hosting a virtual event to celebrate National Career Development Month. At the event, The Foundation will be sharing its 2024 Employment Empowerment research insights and providing access to its new, free K-12 Career Literacy resources. Attendees will also learn from a panel of experts working to empower children, students, and workers across the country. This event is for workforce development leaders, educators, policymakers, and anyone who is dedicated to expanding career pathways.

WHO:

Angie Castera, Chief People Officer at American Student Assistance (ASA)

Kristin DiQuollo, Co-Executive Producer at Fred Rogers Productions

Jessica Asbury, Coordinator of Elementary Real World Learning at Piper USD 203

Dr. Leigh Anne Taylor Knight, Executive Director and COO at The DeBruce Foundation

Jylon Hollinshed, Agilities © Ambassador

WHAT: A virtual event featuring a panel of experts to discuss national research insights; new, free K-12 Career Literacy resources; and more.

WHEN:

1 p.m. (CT), November 19th, 2024

WHERE:

Zoom webinar; RSVP at no cost here

About The DeBruce Foundation

The DeBruce Foundation is a national foundation whose mission is to expand pathways to economic growth and opportunity. The Foundation is geared toward helping individuals unlock their potential and find career pathways. By developing solutions such as the Agile Work Profiler © , we change how people pursue careers. By partnering strategically, we increase experiences and exposure to widen career opportunities. We develop young people by engaging them in decision-making through initiatives such as DeBruce Career Corps. Learn more at .

