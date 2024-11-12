Radialogica And Scientific RT Announce Release Of Scimocatm V1.8 With Support For The Elekta Unity MR-Linac And Online Adaptive Applications

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radialogica LLC and Scientific

RT GmbH announced clinical availability of the latest version of SciMoCa, the premier Monte Carlo-based solution for secondary dose computation and plan quality assurance. SciMoCa version 1.8 includes support for the Elekta Unity MR-Linac as well as performance enhancements to facilitate real-time adaptive workflows.

SciMoCa is the first clinically available patient QA tool that provides independent, Monte Carlo-based dose calculations for the Unity treatment machine.

Monte Carlo dose computation is essential for irradiation in a magnetic field but time constraints have limited its utility for online treatment adaptation.

Following successful pre-clinical validation at the IRCCS Sacro Cuore-Don Calabria Cancer Care Center, the accuracy and precision of Monte Carlo is now available to the Elekta Unity user community.

The latest version of SciMoCa also includes performance improvements and workflow enhancements that respond to the clinical constraints associated with online adaptive applications.

SciMoCa's real-time capability will enable Monte Carlo-based dose calculation and treatment plan verification within the online adaptive setting for Elekta Unity and Varian Ethos users.

"Patient-specific QA for real-time plan adaptation requires a maximum of accuracy due to time constraints on one hand and the unforgiving nature of hypofractionation on the other. With Monte Carlo, we have the only method that can achieve sensitive QA under these demanding conditions," said Markus Alber, CEO of Scientific RT.

"With SciMoCa ́s real-time Unity functionality we ́ve reached a new pinnacle in our Monte Carlo development."

"This latest SciMoCa release continues our commitment to supporting new treatment machines and new clinical workflows," said Andrew Cowen, CEO of Radialogica.

"Extending Monte Carlo to Unity and enabling online adaptive applications for Unity and Ethos sites represent significant milestones on our roadmap."

Radialogica, a privately held company based in St. Louis, is a healthtech company focused on radiation oncology for cancer patients.

They provide software tools and analytics services to healthcare providers, clinical trials sponsors, and CROs with the goal of enhancing treatment quality, improving patient outcomes, and reducing the burden of cancer survivorship.

Scientific RT, a privately held company based in Munich, is a scientific consulting and software development company specialized in medical physics. It has worked with the majority of global players in radiotherapy to provide tailored leading-edge software solutions and consulting for dose computation and dose optimization and maintains strong international links to academia.

