Nuvve Provides Third Quarter 2024 Financial Update

Nuvve Holding Corp.

("Nuvve", "we", the "Company") (Nasdaq: NVVE ), a green company that provides a globally-available, commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provides other grid services, today provided a third quarter 2024 update.



Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments



Launched first V2G-capable electric school bus deployment in New Mexico

Unveiled groundbreaking AC V2G technology at Exelon event in Delaware with our proprietary AC bi-directional charger

Partnered with WISE EV to create convenient public EV charging station infrastructure in select markets

Increased megawatts under management by 16.3% to 29.2 megawatts as of September 30, 2024 from 25.1 megawatts as of December 31, 2023 Reduced operating expenses excluding cost of sales by $5.9 million in third quarter 2024 to $2.8 million compared to the third quarter 2023

Management Discussion

Gregory Poilasne, Chief Executive Officer of Nuvve, said, "Though third quarter of 2024 has remained a challenging quarter, the delays we have seen in the first and second quarters of 2024 are finally going away. Our tight controls over expenses and improved operating efficiencies helped our liquidity and financial performance this quarter. We are expecting the improvements in revenues that materialized during the third quarter of 2024 to continue into the fourth quarter of 2024."

2024 Third Quarter Financial Review

Total revenue was $1.92 million for the three months ended September

30, 2024, compared to $2.71 million for the three months ended September

30, 2023, a decrease of $0.79 million, or 29.3%. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $1.23 million decrease in products revenue due to lower customers sales orders and shipments, partially offset by $0.4 million, increase in services revenue, and an increase in grants of $0.04 million. Products and services revenue for the three months ended September

30, 2024, consisted of DC and AC Chargers of $0.54 million, grid services revenue of $0.15 million, and engineering services of $1.11 million driven by management fees earned for a certain V2G project management.

Cost of products and services revenue for the three months ended September

30, 2024, decreased by $1.5 million to $0.9 million, or 61.8% compared to $2.4 million for the three months ended September

30, 2023 due to lower customers sales orders and shipments. Products and services margin increased by 40.2% to 49.3% for the three months ended September

30, 2024, compared to 9.0% in the same prior year period. Margin benefited from a lower mix of hardware charging stations' sales and a higher mix of engineering services in the current quarter compared with the third quarter of 2023.

Selling, general and administrative expenses consist of selling, marketing, advertising, payroll, administrative, legal, finance, and professional expenses. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $2.1 million for the three months ended September

30, 2024, as compared

to

$6.5 million for the three months ended September

30, 2023, a decrease of $4.4 million, or 67.2%.



The decrease during the three months ended September

30, 2024 was primarily attributable to decreases in compensation expenses of $3.9 million, including share-based compensation, decreases in legal fees expenses of

$0.6 million, and decreases in bad debt expenses of $0.1 million, partially offset by increases in software subscriptions expenses of $0.2 million.

Research and development expenses decreased by $1.6 million, or 69.0%, from $2.3 million for the three months ended September

30, 2023 to $0.7 million for the three months ended September

30, 2024. The decrease during the three months ended September

30, 2024 was primarily attributable to decreases in compensation expenses and subcontractor expenses used to advance our platform functionality and integration with more vehicles.

Other income, net consists primarily of interest expense, change in fair value of warrants liability and derivative liability, and other income (expense). Other income, net increased by $0.06 million from $0.13 million of other income for the three months ended September

30, 2023, to $0.19 million in other income for the three months ended September

30, 2024. The increase during the three months ended September

30, 2024 was primarily attributable to the change in fair value of the warrants liability, sublease income related to the subleasing of part of our main office space, and interest expense on debt obligations.

Net loss decreased by $6.7 million, or 80.2%, from $8.3 million for the three months ended September

30, 2023, to $1.6 million for the three months ended September

30, 2024. The decrease in net loss was primarily due to an increase in other income of $0.1 million, and a decrease in operating expenses of $7.4 million, which includes a decrease in cost of product and services of $1.5 million, and a decrease in revenue of $0.8 million, for the above aforementioned reasons.

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest was zero for the three months ended September

30, 2024 compared to net income attributable to non-controlling interest of $0.01 million for the three months ended September

30, 2023.

Stonepeak and Evolve conditional capital contribution commitments expired on August 4, 2024. On October 15, 2024, we, Stonepeak, and Evolve entered into Sale Agreement, pursuant to which Stonepeak and Evolve sold their combined 49% membership interest in Levo to us for a de minimis price. As a result, we became the 100% owner of Levo.

Megawatts Under Management

Megawatts under management refers to the potential available charging capacity Nuvve is currently managing around the world.

About Nuvve Holding Corp.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE ) is leading the electrification of the planet, beginning with transportation, through its intelligent energy platform. Combining the world's most advanced vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology and an ecosystem of electrification partners, Nuvve dynamically manages power among electric vehicle (EV) batteries and the grid to deliver new value to EV owners, accelerate the adoption of EVs, and support the world's transition to clean energy. By transforming EVs into mobile energy storage assets and networking battery capacity to support shifting energy needs, Nuvve is making the grid more resilient, enhancing sustainable transportation, and supporting energy equity in an electrified world. Since its founding in 2010, Nuvve has successfully deployed V2G on five continents and offers turnkey electrification solutions for fleets of all types. Nuvve is headquartered in San Diego, California, and can be found online at nuvve.

Nuvve and associated logos are among the trademarks of Nuvve and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the European Union. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

