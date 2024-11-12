The Honest Company Reports Strong Third Quarter 2024 Results And Raises Full Year Outlook

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Achieves Record Revenue of $99 million , an Increase of 15% from Prior Year Quarter

Delivers Positive Net Income, an Increase of $8 million from Prior Year Quarter

Expands Gross Margin 710 Basis Points to 39 % Versus Prior Year Quarter

Raises Full Year 2024 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Outlook LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST), a personal care company dedicated to creating cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. “Our strong third quarter results are a clear reflection of the power of the Honest brand and the strength of the Honest team that has executed our strategy and Transformation Initiative with discipline and excellence. Our ability to grow profitably is evidenced in our results -- with double digit revenue growth reaching an all-time high, significant expansion in gross margin, and positive net income for the period,” said Chief Executive Officer, Carla Vernón.“We are confident that our long-term growth strategy will continue to allow us to scale across our categories, meeting the growing consumer demand for cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products across our portfolio. With our recent performance, continued positive momentum, and overall strength of the Honest brand going into the final quarter of the year, we are again raising our full year financial outlook.” Third Quarter Results

(All comparisons are versus the third quarter of 2023 )

For the three months ended September 30, 2024 2023 Change (In thousands, except percentages) Revenue $ 99,237 $ 86,169 15.2 % Gross margin 38.7 % 31.6 % 710 bps Operating expenses $ 38,339 $ 35,197 $ 3,142 Net income (loss) $ 165 $ (8,098 ) $ 8,263 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 7,079 $ (1,056 ) $ 8,135 Net income margin 0.2 % NM NM Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) 7.1 % NM NM

Revenue increased 15% to $99 million compared to $86 million, driven by strong performance across our baby products and wipes portfolios. Tracked channel consumption(2) for the Company grew 9.3% outperforming the comparative categories which were down 2.4% in the same period. Consumption(3) for the Company's products at the Company's largest digital customer increased 19%.

(1) See the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA Margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, to net income (loss) in the table under“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below in this press release.

(2) According to Circana, Inc. tracked channel consumption data. Reflects consumption for diapers, wipes, baby personal care, skin care and cosmetics items for the latest 13 weeks ended September 29, 2024.

(3) According to Fuelcomm, Inc. (“Stackline”) consumption data for our largest digital customer for the 13 weeks ended September 28, 2024.

Gross margin expanded 710 basis points to 38.7% compared to 31.6%. This growth was primarily driven by improvements across most of the cost structure, including supply chain and product cost efficiencies, as well as efficient trade spend.

Operating expenses increased $3 million to $38 million, reflecting a decrease of 221 basis points, as a percentage of revenue. The Company continues to maintain expense discipline across the enterprise with selling, general & administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue decreasing 441 basis points, partially offset by increased investment in retail marketing to drive our Brand Maximization pillar.

Net income increased $8 million to $165 thousand compared to a net loss of $8 million. Increased net revenue and expansion in gross margin more than offset increased operating expenses to deliver positive net income in the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) was positive $7 million compared to negative $1 million. This represents the Company's fourth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA.

(1) See the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, to net income (loss) in the table under“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below in this press release.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The Company ended the third quarter of 2024 with $53 million in cash and cash equivalents, a sequential increase of $17 million from the second quarter of 2024 and an increase of $30 million compared to the third quarter of 2023. The Company had no debt on its balance sheet as of September 30, 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $18 million for the first nine months of 2024, compared to $9 million in the prior year period.

Updated Full Year 2024 Outlook

Based on strong performance in the first three quarters of the year, we are increasing our full year 2024 outlook for both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA.

Current Outlook Prior Outlook (as of Q2 2024) Revenue High Single Digit percentage growth

(versus Full Year 2023) Mid-to-High Single Digit percentage growth

(versus Full Year 2023) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $20 million to $22 million range $15 million to $18 million range

(1) We do not provide guidance for the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss), and similarly cannot provide a reconciliation between our adjusted EBITDA outlook and net income (loss) without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates for certain components of net income (loss), including interest and other (income) expense, net, and the respective reconciliations. These items are not within our control and may vary greatly between periods and could significantly impact our financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP.

About The Honest Company

The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a personal care company dedicated to creating cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products spanning categories across diapers, wipes, baby personal care, beauty, apparel, household care and wellness. Launched in 2012, the Company is on a mission to challenge ingredients, ideals, and industries through the power of the Honest brand, the Honest team, and the Honest Standard. For more information about the Honest Standard and the Company, please visit

The Honest Company, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 99,237 $ 86,169 $ 278,503 $ 254,101 Cost of revenue 60,841 58,964 172,613 183,796 Gross profit 38,396 27,205 105,890 70,305 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 23,427 24,146 72,277 74,995 Marketing 13,170 9,110 33,778 28,605 Restructuring - 357 - 2,104 Research and development 1,742 1,584 5,137 4,638 Total operating expenses 38,339 35,197 111,192 110,342 Operating income (loss) 57 (7,992 ) (5,302 ) (40,037 ) Interest and other income (expense), net 127 (71 ) 44 (269 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 184 (8,063 ) (5,258 ) (40,306 ) Income tax provision 19 35 56 75 Net income (loss) $ 165 $ (8,098 ) $ (5,314 ) $ (40,381 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.00 $ (0.09 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.43 ) Diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.09 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.43 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 100,690,486 95,179,604 98,688,196 94,137,244 Diluted 104,588,417 95,179,604 98,688,196 94,137,244 Other comprehensive income (loss) Unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments, net of taxes - - - 33 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 165 $ (8,098 ) $ (5,314 ) $ (40,348 )





The Honest Company, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 53,441 $ 32,827 Accounts receivable, net 36,176 43,084 Inventories 74,720 73,490 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,965 8,371 Total current assets 173,302 157,772 Operating lease right-of-use asset 18,868 23,683 Property and equipment, net 11,781 13,486 Goodwill 2,230 2,230 Intangible assets, net 253 309 Other assets 2,769 4,141 Total assets $ 209,203 $ 201,621 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 24,353 $ 22,289 Accrued expenses 33,972 32,209 Deferred revenue 1,650 2,212 Total current liabilities 59,975 56,710 Long term liabilities Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 15,360 21,738 Other long-term liabilities - 34 Total liabilities 75,335 78,482 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, none issued or outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 101,203,839 and 95,868,421 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 10 9 Additional paid-in capital 618,241 602,198 Accumulated deficit (484,383 ) (479,068 ) Total stockholders' equity 133,868 123,139 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 209,203 $ 201,621





The Honest Company, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (5,314 ) $ (40,381 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,132 2,021 Stock-based compensation 13,593 13,892 Other 6,395 4,680 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 6,908 4,132 Inventories (1,229 ) 36,158 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,143 ) 7,498 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other long-term liabilities 3,637 (13,875 ) Deferred revenue (561 ) 1,046 Operating lease liabilities (6,052 ) (5,740 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 18,366 9,431 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments - 5,683 Purchases of property and equipment (184 ) (1,588 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (184 ) 4,095 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,364 4 Proceeds from 2021 ESPP 86 102 Payments on finance lease liabilities (18 ) (46 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 2,432 60 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 20,614 13,586 Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of the period 32,827 9,517 End of the period $ 53,441 $ 23,103 Supplemental disclosures of noncash activities Capital expenditures included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 72 $ 25

The Honest Company, Inc.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We prepare and present our condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with GAAP. However, management believes that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP financial measures, provides investors with additional useful information in evaluating our performance.

We calculate adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude: (1) interest and other (income) expense, net; (2) income tax provision; (3) depreciation and amortization; (4) stock-based compensation expense, including payroll tax; (5) litigation and settlement fees associated with certain non-ordinary course securities litigation claims; (6) Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and founder and former Chief Creative Officer (“CCO”) transition expenses and (7) restructuring expenses in connection with the Transformation Initiative. The Company calculates adjusted EBITDA margin by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, when taken together with our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our operating performance and facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations or outlook. In particular, we believe that the use of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are helpful to our investors as they are a measure used by management in assessing the health of our business, determining incentive compensation and evaluating our operating performance, as well as for internal planning and forecasting purposes.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Some of the limitations of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin include that (1) it does not reflect capital commitments to be paid in the future; (2) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the underlying assets may need to be replaced and adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin does not reflect these capital expenditures; (3) it does not consider the impact of stock-based compensation expense; (4) it does not reflect other non-operating expenses, including interest expense; (5) it does not reflect tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; and (6) does not include certain non-ordinary cash expenses that we do not believe are representative of our business on a steady-state basis, such as CEO and founder/CCO transition expenses and restructuring expenses in connection with the Transformation Initiative. In addition, our use of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin in the same manner, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, when evaluating our performance, you should consider adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin alongside other financial measures, including our revenue, net income (loss) and other results stated in accordance with GAAP.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, for each of the periods presented:

For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, (In thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Net income (loss) $ 165 $ (8,098 ) $ (5,314 ) $ (40,381 ) Interest and other (income) expense, net (127 ) 71 (44 ) 269 Income tax provision 19 35 56 75 Depreciation and amortization 706 681 2,132 2,021 Stock-based compensation 2,166 3,707 13,593 13,892 Securities litigation expense 4,089 1,374 5,759 4,325 CEO and founder/CCO transition expense(1) - 808 858 2,085 Restructuring costs(2) - 357 - 2,104 Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation 61 9 277 122 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,079 $ (1,056 ) $ 17,317 $ (15,488 ) Revenue $ 99,237 $ 86,169 $ 278,503 $ 254,101 Net income margin 0.2 % NM NM NM Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.1 % NM 6.2 % NM

__________________

(1) Includes sign-on bonus and relocation costs related to the appointment of our CEO and separation costs related to the termination of our former founder and CCO.

(2) Restructuring costs included employee and asset-related costs and contract terminations.