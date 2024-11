Blackline Announces Date For Investor Day

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, (Nasdaq: BL) announced today that it will host its upcoming Investor Day on November 19th, 2024 in Orlando, FL at 1:00pm ET. The event will feature presentations by senior executives, who will provide an update on the company's strategy, innovation and financials.

A live webcast and replay will be accessible on BlackLine's investor relations website at .

About BlackLine

BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL), the future-ready for the Office of the CFO, drives digital finance transformation by empowering organizations with accurate, efficient, and intelligent financial operations.

BlackLine's comprehensive platform addresses mission-critical processes, including record-to-report and invoice-to-cash, enabling unified and accurate data, streamlined and optimized processes, and real-time insight through visibility, automation, and AI. BlackLine's proven, collaborative approach ensures continuous transformation, delivering immediate impact and sustained value. With a proven track record of innovation, industry-leading R&D investment, and world-class security practices, more than 4,400 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future.

For more information, please visit blackline.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Humphries, CFA

