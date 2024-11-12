Terraform Power Operating Third Quarter 2024 Results Webcast And Conference Call
Date
11/12/2024 4:31:27 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Date: Friday, November 15, 2024
Time: 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)
NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in TerraForm Power Operating, LLC's Third Quarter 2024 Results Webcast and conference Call on November 15, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss results and current business initiatives with senior management.
These results will be made available on our website at in the form of unaudited consolidated financial statements for the periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 under“Financials & Filings” prior to the webcast and conference call.
Participants can join by conference call or webcast:
Conference Call
Please pre-register by conference call clicking here
Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.
Webcast
Please join and register by webcast by clicking here
About TerraForm Power Operating, LLC
TerraForm Power Operating, LLC owns and operates a renewable power portfolio of solar and wind assets located primarily in North America and Western Europe. The company is a controlled affiliate of Brookfield Renewable. For more information, please visit: .
Contact for Investors/Media:
Alex Jackson
TerraForm Power Operating, LLC
...
MENAFN12112024004107003653ID1108878723
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.