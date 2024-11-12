Synchronoss Technologies To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: SNCR) , a global leader and innovator in Personal Cloud platforms, today announced that Jeff Miller, President and CEO, and Louis Ferraro, CFO, will participate at two upcoming investor conferences.



Sidoti November Virtual Investor on November 13, 2024. The presentation will begin at 10:00 AM ET and the webcast will be available on the Synchronoss Investor Relations website here , or directly here . Northland Growth Conference on December 12, 2024. To register for one-on-one meetings with management, please contact a Northland sales representative.

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologies (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader in personal Cloud solutions, empowers service providers to establish secure and meaningful connections with their subscribers. Our SaaS Cloud platform simplifies onboarding processes and fosters subscriber engagement, resulting in enhanced revenue streams, reduced expenses, and faster time-to-market. Millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss to safeguard their most cherished memories and important digital content. Explore how our Cloud-focused solutions redefine the way you connect with your digital world at .

Media Relations Contact:

Domenick Cilea

Springboard

...

Investor Relations Contact:

Ryan Gardella

ICR for Synchronoss

...