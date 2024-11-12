In8bio Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Recent Corporate Highlights



Reported 100% of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) patients treated in INB-100 remain in complete remission (CR) at the 2024 European Hematology Association and received FDA guidance for a future INB-100 registrational trial

INB-100 trial currently expanding enrollment up to approximately 25 patients at the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) along with the potential to add additional centers and a prospective parallel observational cohort as a control Closed private placement for net proceeds of $11.6 Million in October 2024 extending cash runway through 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc . (Nasdaq: INAB) , a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, and recent corporate highlights.

“This past quarter marked a critical moment for IN8bio. We streamlined our operations and refined our pipeline to focus our resources. This strategic realignment enhances our capacity to deliver on the potential of gamma-delta T cell therapies, which are increasingly gaining recognition for their significant contributions to immunity.” said William Ho, CEO and co-founder of IN8bio.“INB-100 is our allogeneic therapy in development for the treatment of patients with leukemias. The FDA's guidance received in a Type B meeting over the summer provides a clear path forward for a potential registrational trial. We've secured additional funding to advance INB-100 through the ongoing expansion cohort in the Phase 1 study that will provide additional data to further de-risk the program. With a leaner, more focused organization, we are advancing INB-100 and seeking opportunities to potentially partner assets in our pipeline.”

IN8bio will present updated clinical trial results from INB-200 in a Plenary Oral Presentation at the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) in November 2024.

A poster presentation updating patient data from the INB-100 trial will be presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) in December 2024.

Secured net proceeds of $11.6 million from a private placement that is expected to provide cash runway into the first quarter of 2026.



Funding is expected to be used to continue to advance development of INB-100, future product candidates and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Focusing on continued enrollment in the Phase 1 expansion cohort of up to approximately 25 patients at the RP2D of INB-100, with plans to potentially add additional centers and include a parallel observational arm to provide control data.

Received FDA guidance in a Type B meeting, on the registrational path for INB-100 in AML, an allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapy demonstrating early signs of activity in high-risk leukemia patients.



All AML patients treated with INB-100 have remained in CR as of August 31, 2024.



Older, high-risk leukemia patients receiving non-myeloablative, reduced intensity conditioning (RIC), have exceeded the expected one-year progression-free survival (PFS) rate of approximately 40-50% post-haploidentical transplantation.



These data continue to demonstrate the broad clinical potential of gamma-delta T cells for difficult-to-treat cancers and provides support for the advancement of these therapies into pivotal trials.

Significant dose-dependent in vivo expansion and long-term persistence of circulating gamma-delta T cells has been observed up to 365 days. IN8bio implemented a plan to optimize resource allocation through pipeline prioritization and a strategic workforce reduction that was completed in the third quarter of 2024. IN8bio also suspended enrollment in its Phase 2 clinical trial of INB-400 for newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM) but will continue monitoring previously treated GBM patients in both the Phase 2 INB-400 and the Phase 1 INB-200 clinical trials to assess progression-free and overall survival. Updated data to be presented at future medical meetings.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Research and Development (R&D) expenses: R&D expenses were $3.3 million, compared to $3.8 million for the comparable prior year period. The decrease of $0.5 million was primarily due to a decrease of $0.6 million in personnel expenses, including salaries and stock-based compensation (SBC) as a result of our workforce reduction and a decrease of $0.1 million in facility-related and other expenses primarily due to decreases in R&D activities in connection with our pipeline prioritization, partially offset by an increase of $0.2 million in direct costs related to our clinical trials, primarily related to the INB-400 program. As part of the Company's pipeline prioritization announced in September 2024, further clinical development on INB-400 has been suspended.

General and Administrative (G&A) expenses: G&A expenses were $2.7 million, compared to $3.4 million for the comparable prior year period. The decrease of $0.7 million was primarily due to a decrease in salaries and bonus expense in connection with our workforce reduction and cost savings related to directors' and officers' insurance premiums, partially offset by an increase in professional services.

Severance and related charges: Severance and related charges were $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to zero for the comparable prior year period. The increase of $1.1 million was due to one-time costs related to the September 2024 workforce reduction, including SBC expense of $0.8 million resulting from acceleration in full of outstanding unvested stock options at the separation date for the impacted employees, and $0.3 million related to severance payments.

Net loss: Net loss was $7.1 million, or $0.15 per basic and diluted common share, compared to a net loss of $7.2 million, or $0.23 per basic and diluted common share, for the comparable prior year period.

Cash position: As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash of $4.0 million, compared to $10.2 million, as of June 30, 2024. Subsequently in October 2024 closed a Private Placement of $11.6 Million in net proceeds.

