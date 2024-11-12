Exeter Smiles In Allentown Makes Affordable Braces Accessible To Lehigh Valley Families

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Affordable braces have come to the Philadelphia area

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Exeter Smiles is proud to provide affordable braces in Allentown, offering families and individuals in the Lehigh Valley a trusted solution for achieving a healthier, straighter smile. With an all-inclusive price of $3,995, Exeter Smiles makes traditional braces accessible to patients of all ages.

“Our mission is to make high-quality orthodontic care affordable for every patient,” says Dr. Joel Silman, dentist at Exeter Smiles.“With our transparent pricing model and dedicated team, we ensure that families in Allentown can access affordable braces without sacrificing quality or comfort.”

The all-inclusive price of $3,995 for traditional braces covers x-rays, retainers, adjustments, repairs, and even emergency visits, ensuring patients have everything they need from start to finish with no hidden fees. This commitment to affordability extends to a range of orthodontic options, including Invisalign, for those seeking a more discreet alternative.

Exeter Smiles is dedicated to providing Lehigh Valley braces options that fit every budget and lifestyle, supporting each patient's journey to a confident smile. To schedule a free consultation and discover the benefits of affordable braces, visit .

About Exeter Smiles: For several years, Exeter Smiles has offered teen and adult patients throughout Pennsylvania braces for as low as $3,995, as well as Invisalign treatments . The team of dental professionals remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at .

Dr. Joel Silman

Exeter Smiles

+1 610-401-0559

email us here

