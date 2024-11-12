عربي


Agree Realty Declares Monthly Common And Preferred Dividends


ROYAL OAK, Mich., Nov. 12, 2024
/PRNewswire/ -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC ) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a monthly cash dividend of $0.253 per common share. The monthly dividend reflects an annualized dividend amount of $3.036 per common share, representing a 2.4% increase over the annualized dividend amount of $2.964 per common share from the fourth quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable December 13, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2024.

Additionally, the Company's Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a monthly cash dividend on its 4.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of $0.08854 per depositary share, which is equivalent to $1.0625 per annum. The dividend is payable December 2, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 22, 2024.

About Agree Realty Corporation

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RE THINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2024, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,271 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 47.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".
For additional information on the Company and RE THINKING RETAIL , please visit .

