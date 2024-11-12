Fidelity National Financial CEO Mike Nolan And CFO Tony Park To Speak At The Stephens Annual Investment Conference
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF ) today announced that Mike Nolan, Chief Executive Officer, and Tony Park, Chief financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stephens Annual investment conference on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at approximately 9:00 am Eastern Time.
The fireside chat will be available live and for replay via Audio webcast on href="" rel="nofollow" fn .
About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF ) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through its majority owned subsidiary F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG ). FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at .
