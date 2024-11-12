Surgepays Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Migration of former ACP Subscribers to Lifeline Well Underway

BARTLETT, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SurgePays, (Nasdaq: SURG ) ("SurgePays" or the "Company"), a bridging critical and connectivity gaps in underserved communities, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Management Commentary

Chairman and CEO Brian Cox commented on the quarter's results, "We anticipated a challenging third quarter, and we seized it as an opportunity to reset, recalibrate, and accelerate. With every team member intensely focused, we're advancing toward becoming cash flow positive as quickly as possible. We are aligning sales, integration, and strategy to generate new revenue streams across each of our business segments. This quarter wasn't a setback but a setup, priming us for long-term, sustainable growth.

"In the third quarter of 2024, SurgePays reported $4.8 million in sales, aligning with expectations for our first full quarter without Affordable Connectivity Funding (ACP) since mid-2021. Our Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) revenue was $23,609 compared to $30.2 million in the same quarter last year, reflecting the anticipated funding shift. Meanwhile, sales in our Prepaid Platform Services segment surged 69% to $4.7 million, showcasing significant growth momentum.

"Gross profit (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) swung to a $7.8 million loss in the third quarter from a $10.5 million profit in the year-ago period due to our strategic decision to utilize our strong balance sheet to protect our previous ACP subscriber base and distribution network. With ACP funding ending, our immediate focus was on how to retain and preserve these hard-earned customers within the SurgePays ecosystem.

We chose to temporarily self-fund our MVNO operations, prioritizing customer continuity while facilitating a seamless transition to Lifeline, another government-subsidized program. By maintaining connectivity for our low-income customers, we made a socially responsible and strategic choice that positions us well for potential long-term economic returns. We expect this decision to be both customer-centered and financially astute in the long run.

"Our recent Master Services Agreement with TerraCom, Inc., a licensed Lifeline provider, represents a pivotal step. This partnership allows us to migrate up to 280,000 subscribers to Lifeline, establishing a steady alternative subsidy channel. In tandem, our sales teams are now actively engaging new customers, reigniting growth initiatives, and leveraging our SurgePays platform's point-of-sale capabilities at convenience stores. While ACP remains uncertain, our subsidized revenue channel is robustly supported by the Lifeline program. The team and platform built for ACP is now enrolling thousands of Lifeline customers daily without distracting from our core business focus. This department has been overwhelmed and has had to hire additional employees for the sales onboarding team. Our team has now enrolled over 70,000 customers in the Lifeline program, and we believe our Lifeline subscribers potential can far outpace our highest ACP subscriber count.

"Meanwhile, our retail prepaid brand, LinkUp Mobile, has proved to be a more significant opportunity than initially anticipated, and to capture maximum market share, we moved decisively to secure a direct carrier connection. We anticipate this partnership will enable us to quickly generate hundreds of thousands of new subscribers and establish LinkUp Mobile as a formidable presence in the prepaid space.

"Our SurgePays Prepaid Top-ups platform is experiencing exponential growth as a critical element in store readiness for LinkUp Mobile activations. As a prerequisite to LinkUp activations, stores join our platform, which also facilitates prepaid reloads. This channel's monthly revenue growth has surged nearly 400% in just five months, reaching over $2.2 million in monthly revenue - a trend we expect will continue as market demand intensifies.

"Our ClearLine Point of Sale (POS) SaaS platform is emerging as a high-potential asset within SurgePays. This advanced platform redefines the in-store customer experience by transforming POS terminals and customer-facing screens into interactive engagement tools. ClearLine's patent-pending application supports in-store marketing campaigns, loyalty enrollment, and QR code interactions, effectively replacing traditional posters with smart TVs for dynamic QR-code advertising and instant coupon redemptions. By enhancing revenue per store and elevating customer satisfaction, ClearLine offers retailers actionable insights, driving growth and loyalty.

Following years of development, ClearLine is now ready for market deployment, and as it gains traction, we anticipate it will contribute meaningfully to consolidated revenues by Q1 2025.

"While we continue investing across our four business channels, we're also laying a robust foundation for rapid, sustainable growth. Recently, we opened a dedicated sales and operations center in El Salvador, a project over a year in the making and a strategic move in anticipation of growth across all our verticals. Nearly 100 experienced team members, previously outsourced, are now full-time SurgePays employees, bringing continuity and expertise essential for our ambitious expansion and product launches.

This new facility marks a pivotal evolution from our longstanding outsourcing strategy, which enhances customer relationships and maximizes sales opportunities.

"At SurgePays, we're driven by four pillars of success: team, product, distribution, and funding. With what I believe is the most seasoned team in prepaid wireless, a market-leading product suite, proprietary distribution channels, and $24 million in cash, cash equivelants, and investments as of September 30, 2024, we're positioned to execute our growth strategy with precision. Over the next few months, we expect each of our four business segments to create a momentum that drives continuous growth and improvement, generating synergistic and scalable recurring revenue."

Share Repurchase Authorization

During the third quarter, SurgePays' board of directors authorized the company to repurchase up to $5 million of common stock in the open market within six months from implementation of the program.

The company repurchased $485,131 of treasury shares in the third quarter.

