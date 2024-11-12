American Healthcare REIT (AHR) Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results Increases Full Year 2024 Guidance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Healthcare

announced today its third quarter 2024 results and updated its full year 2024 guidance, which includes the impact of the Company's recent to become the sole owner of Trilogy (as defined below).

Key Highlights:

Reported GAAP net loss of $(3.1) million and GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(0.03) per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Reported Normalized Funds from Operations attributable to common stockholders ("NFFO") of $0.36 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Achieved total portfolio Same-Store Net Operating Income ("NOI") growth of 17.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, highlighted by 61.8% and 22.6% Same-Store NOI growth from its senior housing operating properties ("SHOP") and integrated senior health campuses ("ISHC"), respectively.

The Company is increasing total portfolio Same-Store NOI growth guidance from a range of 12.0% to 14.0% to a revised range of 15.0% to 17.0%, for the year ending December 31, 2024.

Acquired a senior housing portfolio in Washington for a total consideration of approximately $36.2 million of assumed debt, plus closing costs. The portfolio is now managed by two of the Company's existing SHOP operators.

Completed a follow-on equity offering for approximately 20.0 million shares of its common stock, raising gross proceeds of approximately $471.2 million.

Acquired its joint venture partner's remaining 24% minority membership interest in Trilogy REIT Holdings ("Trilogy Holdings") and became Trilogy's sole owner for a consideration of approximately $258.0 million of cash, which included the pre-negotiated "base" purchase price of $247 million and the approximate $11 million pro-rata distributions owed to the Company's joint venture partner.

The Company is increasing NFFO guidance from a range of $1.23 to $1.27 to a revised range of $1.40 to $1.43 for the year ending December 31, 2024, to reflect improved portfolio performance expectations, the Company's recent transaction activity and its capital markets activity. Reported a 0.8x improvement in the Company's Net-Debt-to-Annualized Adjusted EBITDA from 5.9x as of June 30, 2024, to 5.1x as of September 30, 2024. "We are excited to have completed our follow-on offering and the acquisition of the remaining minority membership interest in Trilogy Holdings," said Danny Prosky, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. "As the sole owner of Trilogy, we expect to continue to expand our ISHC segment while providing high-quality healthcare to the communities Trilogy's campuses serve. Beyond Trilogy, we aim to pursue external growth within our SHOP segment alongside our existing regional operators, which is where we currently see the best risk-adjusted returns in healthcare real estate." Third Quarter and Year-to-date 2024 Results The Company's Same-Store NOI growth results are detailed below. Higher occupancy, improving RevPOR, and expense management continue to support bottom-line performance.



Quarter Ended September

30, 2024 Relative to Quarter Ended September

30, 2023 Segment NOI Growth ISHC 22.6

% Outpatient Medical 0.1

% SHOP 61.8

% Triple-Net Leased Properties 3.0

% Total Portfolio 17.0

%

Nine Months Ended September

30, 2024 Relative to Nine Months Ended September

30, 2023 Segment NOI Growth ISHC 22.2

% Outpatient Medical 0.2

% SHOP 48.0

% Triple-Net Leased Properties 3.4

% Total Portfolio 15.9

%

"Property performance across our ISHC and SHOP segments remains strong. Occupancy continues to climb higher, and we have begun to realize mid-single-digit Same-Store RevPOR growth within our SHOP segment. Along with Trilogy, we will explore opportunities that will bolster our operating capabilities," said Gabe Willhite, the Company's Chief Operating Officer.

Full Year 2024 Guidance

The Company's guidance for the year ending December 31, 2024, is being increased to reflect the impact of the acquisition of the minority membership interest in Trilogy Holdings and management's improved outlook on portfolio performance. Revised guidance ranges are detailed below:



Revised Full Year 2024 Guidance Prior Full Year 2024 Guidance Metric Midpoint FY 2024 Range FY 2024 Range NAREIT FFO per share $1.30 $1.28 to $1.31 $1.17 to $1.22 NFFO per share $1.42 $1.40 to $1.43 $1.23 to $1.27 Total Portfolio SS NOI Growth 16.0

% 15.0% to 17.0% 12.0% to 14.0%







Segment-Level SS NOI





Growth / (Decline):





ISHC 22.0

% 21.0% to 23.0% 18.0% to 20.0% Outpatient Medical (0.3)

% (0.5)% to 0.0% (0.5)% to 0.0% SHOP 52.5

% 51.5% to 53.5% 45.0% to 50.0% Triple-Net Leased Properties 3.0

% 2.0% to 4.0% 1.0% to 3.0%















Certain of the assumptions underlying the Company's 2024 guidance can be found within the Non-GAAP reconciliations in this earnings release and in the appendix of the Company's Third Quarter 2024 Supplemental Financial Information ("Supplemental"). A reconciliation of net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP to NAREIT FFO and NFFO can be found within the Non-GAAP reconciliations in this earnings release. Non-GAAP financial measures and other terms, as used in this earnings release, are also defined and further explained in the Supplemental. The Company is unable to provide without reasonable effort guidance for the most comparable GAAP financial measures of total revenues and property operating and maintenance expenses. Additionally, a reconciliation of the forward-looking Non-GAAP financial measures of Same-Store NOI growth to the comparable GAAP financial measures cannot be provided without unreasonable effort because the Company is unable to reasonably predict certain items contained in the GAAP measures, including non-recurring and infrequent items that are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operations. Such items include, but are not limited to, impairment on depreciated real estate assets, net gain or loss on sale of real estate assets, stock-based compensation, casualty loss, non-Same-Store revenues and non-Same-Store operating expenses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on the Company's GAAP results for the guidance period.

Transactional Activity

As previously announced, on September 3, 2024, the Company acquired a senior housing portfolio in Washington consisting of 242 units across five properties. The total consideration consisted of approximately $36.2 million of assumed debt, plus closing costs, reflecting a price per unit of approximately $149,500. The assumed debt has a fixed interest rate of 4.54% per year and matures on January 1, 2028. Portfolio operations have been transitioned to Cogir Senior Living and Compass Senior Living, two of the Company's existing regional operators in a RIDEA structure.

Additionally, as previously announced, on September 20, 2024, the Company acquired a 24% minority membership interest in Trilogy Holdings, becoming the sole owner of Trilogy. The Company acquired the interest for an all-cash purchase price of approximately $258 million, which included the pre-negotiated "base" purchase price of $247 million and the approximate $11 million pro-rata distributions owed to the Company's joint venture partner.

Subsequent to quarter end, on October 1, 2024, the Company acquired a SHOP asset located in the Atlanta MSA consisting of 90 units for approximately $7.5 million, reflecting a price per unit of approximately $83,750. Operations at the property have been transitioned to Senior Solutions Management Group, one of the Company's existing regional operators in a RIDEA structure.

Subsequent to quarter end, on October 16, 2024, the Company also sold one Outpatient Medical building for approximately $19.4 million. As of November 12, 2024, the Company has sold approximately $35.0 million of Non-Core Properties year-to-date.

Capital Markets and Balance Sheet Activity

As of September

30, 2024, the Company's total indebtedness was $1.90 billion, and it had approximately $1.07

billion of total liquidity, comprised of cash, restricted cash and undrawn capacity on its lines of credit. The Company's Net-Debt-to-Annualized Adjusted EBITDA as of September

30, 2024, was 5.1x.

As previously announced, on September 20, 2024, the Company completed an offering for approximately 20.0 million shares of its common stock, raising gross proceeds of approximately $471.2 million. Net proceeds were used to complete the aforementioned minority membership interest acquisition in Trilogy and pay down approximately $194.0 million on the Company's lines of credit.

"As a result of the accretive purchase of the part of Trilogy Holdings that we did not own, utilizing net proceeds from our recent equity offering as well as the continued improvements in our property performance, we are increasing our full year 2024 NFFO and Same-Store NOI guidance," said Brian Peay, the Company's Chief Financial Officer. "That same offering provided us with excess proceeds which went to pay down debt in the quarter, and that, along with the improved property performance, allowed us to improve our overall liquidity and decrease our company's leverage profile."

Distributions

As previously announced, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash distribution for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 of $0.25 per share of its common stock. The third quarter distribution was paid in cash on October 18, 2024 to stockholders of record as of September 20, 2024.

Supplemental Information

The Company has disclosed supplemental information regarding its portfolio, financial position and results of operations as of September 30, 2024 and for the quarter then ended and certain other information, which is available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at .

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 13, 2024.

During the conference call, Company executives will review third quarter 2024 results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

To join via webcast, investors may use the following link: .



Alternatively, to join via telephone, please pre-register at the following link .

A digital replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at shortly after the conclusion of the call.

Forward-Looking Statements

About American Healthcare REIT, Inc.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. is a self-managed real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate properties, focusing primarily on senior housing, skilled nursing facilities, outpatient medical buildings and other healthcare-related facilities. Its properties are located in the United States, the United Kingdom and the Isle of Man.

AMERICAN HEALTHCARE REIT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)



September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 ASSETS Real estate investments, net $





3,535,943

$





3,425,438 Debt security investment, net 90,144

86,935 Cash and cash equivalents 67,850

43,445 Restricted cash 48,822

47,337 Accounts and other receivables, net 203,672

185,379 Identified intangible assets, net 177,804

180,470 Goodwill 234,942

234,942 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 173,018

227,846 Other assets, net 144,817

146,141 Total assets $





4,677,012

$





4,577,933







LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY Liabilities:





Mortgage loans payable, net $





1,282,853

$





1,302,396 Lines of credit and term loan, net 595,970

1,223,967 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 269,778

242,905 Identified intangible liabilities, net 5,271

6,095 Financing obligations 39,299

41,756 Operating lease liabilities 174,213

225,502 Security deposits, prepaid rent and other liabilities 52,444

76,134 Total liabilities 2,419,828

3,118,755







Commitments and contingencies













Redeemable noncontrolling interests 220

33,843







Equity:





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01

par value per share; 200,000,000

shares authorized; none issued and

outstanding -

- Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 700,000,000 shares authorized; 152,873,586

shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and none issued and outstanding

as of December 31, 2023 1,518

- Class T common stock, $0.01

par value per share; 200,000,000

shares authorized; none issued

and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and 19,552,856 shares issued and outstanding as

of December 31, 2023 -

194 Class I common stock, $0.01

par value per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; none issued

and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and 46,673,320 shares issued and outstanding as

of December 31, 2023 -

467 Additional paid-in capital 3,594,917

2,548,307 Accumulated deficit (1,386,791)

(1,276,222) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,153)

(2,425) Total stockholders' equity 2,207,491

1,270,321 Noncontrolling interests 49,473

155,014 Total equity 2,256,964

1,425,335 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity $





4,677,012

$





4,577,933

AMERICAN HEALTHCARE REIT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS For the Three And Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues and grant income:













Resident fees and services $





476,834

$





416,206

$



1,386,965

$



1,235,458 Real estate revenue 46,980

46,970

140,963

141,134 Grant income -

1,064

-

7,445 Total revenues and grant income 523,814

464,240

1,527,928

1,384,037 Expenses:













Property operating expenses 417,128

374,603

1,223,321

1,117,298 Rental expenses 13,150

14,574

40,200

44,422 General and administrative 11,921

11,342

35,495

36,169 Business acquisition expenses 3,537

1,024

6,334

2,244 Depreciation and amortization 44,246

49,273

132,277

138,644 Total expenses 489,982

450,816

1,437,627

1,338,777 Other income (expense):













Interest expense:













Interest expense (including amortization of deferred financing costs, debt

discount/premium and loss on debt and derivative extinguishments) (30,395)

(42,005)

(97,429)

(122,006) (Loss) gain in fair value of derivative financial instruments (8,967)

3,402

(2,162)

8,200 (Loss) gain on dispositions of real estate investments, net (4)

31,981

2,257

29,777 Impairment of real estate investments -

(12,510)

-

(12,510) Loss from unconsolidated entities (2,123)

(505)

(4,363)

(924) Gain on re-measurement of previously held equity interest -

-

-

726 Foreign currency gain (loss) 2,689

(1,704)

2,345

372 Other income, net 2,138

1,755

7,107

5,952 Total net other expense (36,662)

(19,586)

(92,245)

(90,413) Loss before income taxes (2,830)

(6,162)

(1,944)

(45,153) Income tax expense (263)

(284)

(1,227)

(775) Net loss (3,093)

(6,446)

(3,171)

(45,928) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,033)

457

(2,868)

1,884 Net loss attributable to controlling interest $





(4,126)

$





(5,989)

$





(6,039)

$





(44,044) Net loss per share of Common Stock, Class T common stock and Class I common

stock attributable to controlling interest:













Basic $







(0.03)

$







(0.09)

$







(0.05)

$







(0.67) Diluted $







(0.03)

$







(0.09)

$







(0.05)

$







(0.67) Weighted average number of shares of Common Stock, Class T common stock and

Class I common stock outstanding:













Basic 133,732,745

66,048,991

122,893,049

66,036,253 Diluted 133,732,745

66,048,991

122,893,049

66,036,253















Net loss $





(3,093)

$





(6,446)

$





(3,171)

$





(45,928) Other comprehensive income (loss):













Foreign currency translation adjustments 303

(180)

272

66 Total other comprehensive income (loss) 303

(180)

272

66 Comprehensive loss (2,790)

(6,626)

(2,899)

(45,862) Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,033)

457

(2,868)

1,884 Comprehensive loss attributable to controlling interest $





(3,823)

$





(6,169)

$





(5,767)

$





(43,978)

AMERICAN HEALTHCARE REIT, INC. FFO and Normalized FFO Reconciliation For the Three And Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net loss $







(3,093)

$







(6,446)

$







(3,171)

$







(45,928) Depreciation and amortization related to real estate - consolidated properties 44,208

49,235

132,163

138,530 Depreciation and amortization related to real estate - unconsolidated entities 310

96

682

254 Impairment of real estate investments - consolidated properties -

12,510

-

12,510 Loss (gain) on dispositions of real estate investments, net - consolidated properties 4

(31,981)

(2,257)

(29,777) Gain on re-measurement of previously held equity interest -

-

-

(726) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,033)

457

(2,868)

1,884 Depreciation, amortization, impairments, net gain/loss on dispositions and gain on

re-measurement - noncontrolling interests

(4,756)

(6,061)

(15,865)

(19,672) NAREIT FFO attributable to controlling interest $







35,640

$







17,810

$







108,684

$







57,075















Business acquisition expenses $









3,537

$









1,024

$









6,334

$









2,244 Amortization of above- and below-market leases 432

3,103

1,277

12,233 Amortization of closing costs - debt security investments 82

71

238

204 Change in deferred rent (598)

1,478

(1,743)

1,238 Non-cash impact of changes to equity instruments 2,630

1,579

7,330

4,244 Capitalized interest (56)

(47)

(261)

(127) Loss on debt and derivative extinguishments 572

345

1,852

345 Loss (gain) in fair value of derivative financial instruments 8,967

(3,402)

2,162

(8,200) Foreign currency (gain) loss (2,689)

1,704

(2,345)

(372) Adjustments for unconsolidated entities (71)

(106)

(319)

(359) Adjustments for noncontrolling interests (758)

(386)

(683)

(976) Normalized FFO attributable to controlling interest $







47,688

$







23,173

$







122,526

$







67,549 NAREIT FFO and Normalized FFO weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 134,246,574

66,163,767

123,277,819

66,151,029 NAREIT FFO per common share attributable to controlling interest - diluted $









0.27

$









0.27

$









0.88

$









0.86 Normalized FFO per common share attributable to controlling interest - diluted $









0.36

$









0.35

$









1.00

$









1.02

AMERICAN HEALTHCARE REIT, INC. Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Net loss

$













(3,093) Interest expense (including amortization of deferred financing costs, debt

discount/premium and loss on debt and derivative extinguishments)

30,395 Income tax expense

263 Depreciation and amortization (including amortization of leased assets and

accretion of lease liabilities)

44,742 EBITDA

$













72,307





Loss from unconsolidated entities

2,123 Straight line rent and amortization of above/below market leases

(250) Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

2,630 Business acquisition expenses

3,537 Loss on disposition of real estate investment

4 Foreign currency gain

(2,689) Loss in fair value of derivative financial instruments

8,967 Non-recurring one-time items

384





Adjusted EBITDA

$













87,013

AMERICAN HEALTHCARE REIT, INC. NOI and Cash NOI Reconciliation For the Three And Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net loss $









(3,093)

$









(6,446)

$









(3,171)

$







(45,928) General and administrative 11,921

11,342

35,495

36,169 Business acquisition expenses 3,537

1,024

6,334

2,244 Depreciation and amortization 44,246

49,273

132,277

138,644 Interest expense 30,395

42,005

97,429

122,006 Loss (gain) in fair value of derivative financial instruments 8,967

(3,402)

2,162

(8,200) Loss (gain) on dispositions of real estate investments, net 4

(31,981)

(2,257)

(29,777) Impairment of real estate investments -

12,510

-

12,510 Loss from unconsolidated entities 2,123

505

4,363

924 Gain on re-measurement of previously held equity interest -

-

-

(726) Foreign currency (gain) loss (2,689)

1,704

(2,345)

(372) Other income, net (2,138)

(1,755)

(7,107)

(5,952) Income tax expense 263

284

1,227

775 Net operating income $









93,536

$









75,063

$







264,407

$







222,317















Grant Income -

(1,064)

-

(7,445) Total NOI (excluding Grant Income) $









93,536

$









73,999

$







264,407

$







214,872















Straight line rent (682)

(814)

(2,562)

(2,897) Facility rental expense 7,619

8,889

24,347

28,251 Other non-cash adjustments 323

3,011

1,029

12,343 COVID subsidies -

(28)

-

(171) Cash NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests(1) (268)

(228)

(745)

(653) Cash NOI $







100,528

$









84,829

$







286,476

$







251,745













(1) All quarters are based upon current quarter's ownership percentage.

AMERICAN HEALTHCARE REIT, INC. Same-Store NOI Reconciliation For the Three And Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 ISHC













NOI (excluding Grant Income) $









48,399

$









36,728

$







135,687

$







104,297 Facility rental expense 7,619

8,889

24,347

28,251 Cash NOI (1) $









56,018

$









45,617

$







160,034

$







132,548 New acquisitions/dispositions/transitions (1) (8,538)

(6,087)

(20,966)

(17,966) Other normalizing adjustments (1) 974

-

974

- Same-Store NOI (1) $









48,454

$









39,530

$







140,042

$







114,582















Outpatient Medical













NOI $









21,066

$









21,998

$









63,055

$









67,786 Straight line rent (148)

(309)

(434)

(1,029) Other non-cash adjustments 87

109

333

674 Cash NOI (2) $









21,005

$









21,798

$









62,954

$









67,431 New acquisitions/dispositions/transitions 2

(812)

(77)

(4,853) Non-Core Properties (824)

(819)

(2,511)

(2,358) Same-Store NOI (2) $









20,183

$









20,167

$









60,366

$









60,220















SHOP













NOI $









11,307

$









4,875

$









27,957

$









13,863 Other non-cash adjustments -

(1)

-

(6) COVID subsidies -

(28)

-

(171) Cash NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests (2) (78)

(42)

(184)

(102) Cash NOI $









11,229

$









4,804

$









27,773

$









13,584 New acquisitions/dispositions/transitions (2,913)

447

(4,020)

2,484 Development conversion 664

381

1,714

1,211 Other normalizing adjustments 133

-

233

86 Same-Store NOI $









9,113

$









5,632

$









25,700

$









17,365















Triple-Net Leased Properties













NOI $









12,764

$









10,398

$









37,708

$









28,926 Straight line rent (534)

(505)

(2,128)

(1,868) Other non-cash adjustments 236

2,903

696

11,675 Cash NOI attributable to noncontrolling interest (2) (190)

(186)

(561)

(551) Cash NOI $









12,276

$









12,610

$









35,715

$









38,182 Debt security investment (2,453)

(2,014)

(6,573)

(6,029) New acquisitions/dispositions/transitions -

(1,072)

-

(3,996) Non-Core Properties (370)

(350)

(1,116)

(1,054) Same-Store NOI $









9,453

$









9,174

$









28,026

$









27,103

AMERICAN HEALTHCARE REIT, INC. Same-Store NOI Reconciliation - (Continued) For the Three And Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Total













NOI (excluding Grant Income) $









93,536

$









73,999

$







264,407

$







214,872 Straight line rent (682)

(814)

(2,562)

(2,897) Facility rental expense 7,619

8,889

24,347

28,251 Other non-cash adjustments 323

3,011

1,029

12,343 COVID subsidies -

(28)

-

(171) Cash NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests (2) (268)

(228)

(745)

(653) Cash NOI (1)(2) $







100,528

$









84,829

$







286,476

$







251,745 Debt security investment (2,453)

(2,014)

(6,573)

(6,029) New acquisitions/dispositions/transitions (1) (11,449)

(7,524)

(25,063)

(24,331) Development conversion 664

381

1,714

1,211 Non-Core Properties (1,194)

(1,169)

(3,627)

(3,412) Other normalizing adjustments (1) 1,107

-

1,207

86 Same-Store NOI (1)(2) $









87,203

$









74,503

$







254,134

$







219,270













(1) Prior quarters' information has been updated to reflect the increase in ownership to 100% in the Company's ISHC segment effective September 2024. (2) All quarters are based upon current quarter's ownership percentage.

AMERICAN HEALTHCARE REIT, INC. Same-Store Revenue Reconciliation For the Three And Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 ISHC













GAAP revenue and Grant Income $







409,626

$







373,355

$





1,196,522

$





1,104,362 Grant Income -

(1,064)

-

(7,445) Cash revenue (1) 409,626

372,291

1,196,522

1,096,917 Revenue attributable to non-Same-Store properties (1) (136,221)

(117,558)

(385,860)

(342,891) Other normalizing revenue adjustments (1,236)

-

(1,236)

- Same-Store revenue (1) $







272,169

$







254,733

$







809,426

$







754,026















Outpatient Medical













GAAP revenue $









33,715

$









35,688

$







101,464

$







109,811 Straight line rent (148)

(309)

(434)

(1,029) Other non-cash adjustments (262)

(216)

(714)

(354) Cash revenue (2) 33,305

35,163

100,316

108,428 Revenue attributable to non-Same-Store properties -

(1,542)

(155)

(8,707) Revenue attributable to Non-Core Properties (1,156)

(1,193)

(3,686)

(3,528) Same-Store revenue (2) $









32,149

$









32,428

$









96,475

$









96,193















SHOP













GAAP revenue $









67,208

$









43,915

$







190,443

$







138,541 Cash revenue attributable to noncontrolling interests (2) (296)

(280)

(863)

(1,016) Cash revenue 66,912

43,635

189,580

137,525 Revenue attributable to non-Same-Store properties (22,505)

(4,531)

(58,967)

(20,486) Revenue attributable to development conversion (411)

(199)

(1,096)

(1,268) Same-Store revenue $









43,996

$









38,905

$







129,517

$







115,771















Triple-Net Leased Properties













GAAP revenue $









13,265

$









11,282

$









39,499

$









31,323 Straight line rent (534)

(505)

(2,128)

(1,868) Other non-cash adjustments 217

2,893

639

11,627 Cash revenue attributable to noncontrolling interest (2) (190)

(186)

(562)

(552) Cash revenue 12,758

13,484

37,448

40,530 Debt security investment (2,453)

(2,014)

(6,573)

(6,029) Revenue attributable to non-Same-Store properties -

(1,367)

-

(4,541) Revenue attributable to Non-Core Properties (461)

(432)

(1,382)

(1,357) Same-Store revenue $









9,844

$









9,671

$









29,493

$









28,603

AMERICAN HEALTHCARE REIT, INC. Same-Store Revenue Reconciliation - (Continued) For the Three And Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Total













GAAP revenue and Grant Income $







523,814

$







464,240

$





1,527,928

$





1,384,037 Straight line rent (682)

(814)

(2,562)

(2,897) Other non-cash adjustments (45)

2,677

(75)

11,273 Grant Income -

(1,064)

-

(7,445) Cash revenue attributable to noncontrolling interests (2) (486)

(466)

(1,425)

(1,568) Cash revenue (1)(2) 522,601

464,573

1,523,866

1,383,400 Debt security investment (2,453)

(2,014)

(6,573)

(6,029) Revenue attributable to non-Same-Store properties (1) (158,726)

(124,998)

(444,982)

(376,625) Revenue attributable to development conversion (411)

(199)

(1,096)

(1,268) Revenue attributable to Non-Core Properties (1,617)

(1,625)

(5,068)

(4,885) Other normalizing revenue adjustments (1,236)

-

(1,236)

- Same-Store revenue (1)(2) $







358,158

$







335,737

$





1,064,911

$







994,593













(1) Prior quarters' information has been updated to reflect the increase in ownership to 100% in the Company's ISHC segment effective September 2024. (2) All quarters are based upon current quarter's ownership percentage.

AMERICAN HEALTHCARE REIT, INC. Earnings Guidance Reconciliation For the Year Ending December 31, 2024 (Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Revised

Full Year 2024 Guidance

Previous

Full Year 2024 Guidance

Low

High

Low

High Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $







7.84

$





11.76

$





(8.80)

$





(3.05) Depreciation and amortization(1) 158.40

158.40

154.50

154.50 NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders $





166.24

$





170.16

$





147.30

$





151.30















Amortization of intangible liabilities(1) $







1.90

$







1.90

$







1.80

$







1.80 Change in deferred rent(1) (1.70)

(1.70)

(1.10)

(1.10) Non-cash impact of changes to equity plan(1)(2) 9.40

9.40

9.40

9.40 Other adjustments(3) 6.60

6.60

(3.20)

(3.20) Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders $





182.44

$





186.36

$





154.20

$





158.20















Net income (loss) per common share - diluted $







0.06

$







0.09

$





(0.07)

$





(0.02)















NAREIT FFO per common share - diluted $







1.28

$







1.31

$







1.17

$







1.22















Normalized FFO per common share - diluted $







1.40

$







1.43

$







1.23

$







1.27















NAREIT FFO and Normalized FFO weighted average shares - diluted 130.1

130.1

124.5

124.5















Total Portfolio Same-Store NOI growth 15.0

%

17.0

%

12.0

%

14.0

%















Segment-Level Same-Store NOI growth













ISHC 21.0

%

23.0

%

18.0

%

20.0

% OM (0.5

%)

-

%

(0.5

%)

-

% SHOP 51.5

%

53.5

%

45.0

%

50.0

% Triple-Net Leased Properties 2.0

%

4.0

%

1.0

%

3.0

%













(1) Amounts presented net of noncontrolling interests' share and AHR's share of unconsolidated entities. (2) Amounts represent amortization of equity compensation and fair value adjustments to performance-based equity compensation. (3) Includes items as noted in the Company's definition for NFFO.

