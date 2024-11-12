Corvus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update And Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Interim Data from Atopic Dermatitis Trial Expected to be Announced December 2024

Registration Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Soquelitinib in Peripheral T Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) Enrolling with Multiple Clinical Sites Open

Conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, (Corvus or the Company) (Nasdaq: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

“There is strong interest from clinicians and patients in both of our clinical programs for soquelitinib – the registration Phase 3 clinical trial in PTCL and the Phase 1 clinical trial in atopic dermatitis – and we are pleased with ongoing enrollment in these trials,” said Richard A. Miller, M.D., co-founder, president and chief executive officer of Corvus.“ITK inhibition offers a novel mechanism of action that inhibits multiple parallel signaling pathways that modulate T cell function and immunity, giving it broad potential across a range of indications in oncology and immune disease. Its clinical potential has already been demonstrated in PTCL and we look forward to presenting interim data from our Phase 1 clinical trial in atopic dermatitis in December. We are excited for the potential of ITK inhibition to provide a new oral treatment option for atopic dermatitis, with the potential for improved efficacy, and with a more convenient and tolerable profile than biologics.”

Business Update and Strategy

Prioritized Program: Soquelitinib (Corvus' selective ITK inhibitor)

Soquelitinib for Immune Diseases



Corvus continues to enroll patients at multiple clinical sites in its randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 1 clinical trial of soquelitinib in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. The trial is planned to enroll 64 patients that have failed at least one prior therapy across four different 28-day dosing regimens of soquelitinib compared to a placebo group. Patients are followed for an additional 30 days after completing the 28 day course of therapy. The endpoints include safety and improvement in the Eczema Area and Severity Index. Patients and physicians are blinded to the treatment assignment. Enrollment in the first cohort (100 mg, twice per day) has been completed and the data review committee has met and found no safety signals. The second cohort (200 mg, once-daily) is now enrolling patients.

Corvus plans to announce interim data from the Phase 1 clinical trial in December 2024.

In November, Corvus plans to present new preclinical data highlighting the potential of soquelitinib to prevent lung damage, inflammation and pulmonary hypertension caused by systemic sclerosis at ACR Convergence 2024, the annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology. Corvus continues to advance its next-generation ITK inhibitor preclinical product candidates, which were designed to deliver precise T-cell modulation that is optimized for specific immunology indications.

Soquelitinib for T Cell Lymphoma



Corvus continues to enroll patients in a registrational Phase 3 clinical trial of soquelitinib in patients with relapsed PTCL at multiple sites. This randomized controlled trial is anticipated to enroll a total of 150 patients with relapsed PTCL and is evaluating soquelitinib versus physicians' choice of either belinostat or pralatrexate. The primary endpoint of the trial is progression free survival. There are no FDA fully approved agents for the treatment of relapsed PTCL and the FDA has granted soquelitinib Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of T cell lymphoma and Fast Track designation for treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory peripheral T cell lymphoma after at least 2 lines of systemic therapy.

Collaboration with Kidney Cancer Research Consortium: Ciforadenant (adenosine A2a receptor inhibitor)



Corvus is collaborating with the Kidney Cancer Research Consortium in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial evaluating ciforadenant as a potential first line therapy for metastatic renal cell cancer (RCC) in combination with ipilimumab (anti-CTLA-4) and nivolumab (anti-PD-1). The efficacy endpoint for the trial is deep response rate, defined as CR plus PRs of greater than 50% tumor volume reduction. The clinical trial is expected to enroll up to 60 patients and as of September 30, 2024, a total of 46 patients were enrolled in the trial. The protocol defined, interim pre-specified statistical threshold for efficacy is a 50% increase above the 32% deep response rate seen with previous ipilimumab/nivolumab combination trials in RCC conducted by investigators at the Kidney Cancer Research Consortium. The analysis of the clinical trial continues to meet the threshold for efficacy and therefore enrollment continues. Along with our partners at the Kidney Cancer Research Consortium, we have decided to continue our follow-up of patients on the trial before presenting the data. Therefore, we will not be presenting this data at the GU Malignancy conference taking place in late November and will instead target a presentation sometime in 2025. The Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with metastatic RCC is supported by data presented in November at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 39th Annual Meeting highlighting the potential of ciforadenant to overcome immunotherapy resistance in metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer.

Financial Results

As of September 30, 2024, Corvus had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $41.7 million as compared to $27.1 million as of December 31, 2023. In October 2024, a holder of 1,677,220 common stock warrants early exercised all of their warrants resulting in cash proceeds of approximately $5.9 million. Corvus expects full year 2024 net cash used in operating activities to be between approximately $25 million and $26 million, resulting in a projected cash balance of between approximately $38 million and $39 million at December 31, 2024. Based on its current plans, Corvus expects its cash to fund operations into 2026.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024 totaled $5.2 million compared to $4.0 million for the same period in 2023. The increase of approximately $1.2 million was primarily due to higher clinical trial costs associated with the development of soquelitinib.

The net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $40.2 million compared to a net loss of $6.0 million for the same period in 2023. Total stock compensation expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $0.7 million compared to $0.5 million for the same period in 2023 and the non-cash loss from Corvus' equity method investment in Angel Pharmaceuticals was $0.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to a loss of $0.9 million for the same period in 2023. In addition, the Company recorded a non-cash loss of $32.8 million related to an increase in the fair value of its warrant liability during the three months ended September 30, 2024 due an increase in the Company's stock price from $1.82 at June 30, 2024 to $5.28 at September 30, 2024. The Company issued approximately 17.1 million common stock warrants in its May 2024 registered direct offering with an exercise price of $3.50 per common stock warrant. After the October 2024 early exercise of 1,677,220 common stock warrants, approximately 15.4 million common stock warrants remain outstanding. The common stock warrants expire on June 30, 2025.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of ITK inhibition as a new approach to immunotherapy for a broad range of cancer and immune diseases. The Company's lead product candidate is soquelitinib, an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibits ITK. Its other clinical-stage candidates are being developed for a variety of cancer indications. For more information, visit .

About Soquelitinib

Soquelitinib (formerly CPI-818) is an investigational small molecule drug given orally designed to selectively inhibit ITK (interleukin-2-inducible T cell kinase), an enzyme that is expressed predominantly in T cells and plays a role in T cell and natural killer (NK) cell immune function. Based on interim results from a Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with refractory T cell lymphomas, which demonstrated tumor responses in very advanced, refractory, difficult to treat T cell malignancies, the Company initiated a registrational Phase 3 clinical trial of soquelitinib in patients with relapsed PTCL. Soquelitinib also is now being investigated in a randomized placebo controlled phase 1 clinical trial in patients with atopic dermatitis. The immunologic effects of soquelitinib lead to what is known as Th1 skewing and inhibition of Th2 and Th17 cells. Research on soquelitinib's mechanism of action suggests that it has the potential to control differentiation of normal T helper cells and enhance immune responses to tumors by augmenting the generation of cytotoxic killer T cells and the production of cytokines that inhibit cancer cell survival. Soquelitinib has also been shown to prevent T cell exhaustion, a major limitation of current immunotherapy and CAR-T therapies. Soquelitinib has been shown to affect T cell differentiation and induce the generation of Th1 helper cells while blocking the development of both Th2 and Th17 cells and production of their secreted cytokines. Th1 T cells are required for immunity to tumors, viral infections and other infectious diseases. Th2 and Th17 helper T cells are involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and allergic diseases. The Company believes the inhibition of specific molecular targets in T cells may be of therapeutic benefit for patients with cancers, including solid tumors, and in patients with autoimmune and allergic diseases.

About Peripheral T Cell Lymphoma

Peripheral T cell lymphoma is a heterogeneous group of malignancies accounting for about 10% of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas (NHL) in Western populations, reaching 20% to 25% of NHL in some parts of Asia and South America. The most common subtypes are PTCL-not otherwise specified (PTCL-NOS) and T follicular helper cell lymphoma. First line treatment for these diseases is typically combination chemotherapy, however, approximately 75% of patients either do not respond or relapse within the first two years. Patients in relapse are treated with various chemotherapy agents but have poor overall outcomes with median progression-free survival in the three to four month range and overall median survival of six to 12 months. There are no approved drugs in relapsed PTCL based on randomized trials.

PTCL is a disease of mature helper T cells that express ITK, often containing numerous genetic mutations and frequently associated with viral infection. Most often the malignant cells of PTCL express a Th2 phenotype.

About Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis, also called eczema, is a chronic disease that can cause inflammation, redness, scaly patches, blisters and irritation of the skin. It affects up to 20% of children and up to 10% of adults, and treatments include topical therapies, oral therapies and systemic injectable biologic therapies. It is frequently associated with other allergic disorders such as food allergies and asthma. Atopic dermatitis, like asthma and allergy, involves the participation of Th2 lymphocytes which secrete cytokines that result in inflammation. Soquelitinib has been shown in preclinical studies to inhibit cytokine production from Th2 lymphocytes.

About Ciforadenant

Ciforadenant (CPI-444) is an investigational small molecule, oral, checkpoint inhibitor designed to disable a tumor's ability to subvert attack by the immune system by blocking the binding of adenosine to immune cells present in the tumor microenvironment. Adenosine, a metabolite of ATP (adenosine tri-phosphate), is produced within the tumor microenvironment where it may bind to the adenosine A2a receptor present on immune cells and block their activity. Ciforadenant has been shown to block the immunosuppressive effects of myeloid cells present in tumors and preclinical studies published in 2018 demonstrated synergy with combinations of anti PD1 and anti-CTLA4 antibodies.

About Mupadolimab

Mupadolimab (CPI-006) is an investigational, potent humanized monoclonal antibody that is designed to react with a specific site on CD73. In preclinical studies, it has demonstrated immunomodulatory activity resulting in activation of lymphocytes, induction of antibody production from B cells and effects on lymphocyte trafficking. While there are other anti-CD73 antibodies and small molecules in development for treatment of cancer, such agents react with a different region of CD73. Mupadolimab is designed to react with a region of the molecule that acts to stimulate B cells and block production of immunosuppressive adenosine. Mupadolimab is being studied in combination with pembrolizumab in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced head and neck cancers and in patients with NSCLC that have failed chemotherapy and anti-PD(L)1 therapy. It is postulated that the activation of B cells will enhance immunity within the tumors of these patients, leading to improved clinical outcomes.

About Angel Pharmaceuticals

Angel Pharmaceuticals is a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of precisely targeted investigational medicines for cancer, autoimmune, infectious and other serious diseases in China. Angel Pharmaceuticals was launched through a collaboration with U.S.-based Corvus and investments from investors in China. Angel Pharmaceuticals licensed the rights to develop and commercialize Corvus' three clinical-stage candidates – soquelitinib, ciforadenant and mupadolimab – in greater China and obtained global rights to Corvus' BTK inhibitor preclinical programs. Under the collaboration, Corvus currently has a 49.7% equity stake in Angel Pharmaceuticals excluding 7% of Angel's equity reserved for issuance under the Angel ESOP, and Corvus has designated three individuals on Angel's five-person Board of Directors. For more information, visit .

