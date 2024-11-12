Paul Mueller Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 23 cents ($0.23) per share on its outstanding common stock.

The action was taken on November 11, 2024, by unanimous consent of the Board of Directors. The dividend of 23 cents ($0.23) per share is payable on December 27, 2024, to of record on November 27, 2024.

Press Contact: Ken Jeffries | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9346

