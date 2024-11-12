MARA Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a letter to shareholders, MARA Holdings, (NASDAQ: MARA) ("MARA" or the "Company") , a global leader in leveraging digital asset compute to support the transformation, today announced that its third quarter 2024 results are now available.

Investors are invited to access the third quarter 2024 shareholder letter at MARA's website at ir.mara.com . A copy of the letter will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K.

MARA will hold a webcast and conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) today to discuss these financial results. To register to participate in the conference call, please use this link . The webcast will also be available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website .

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Registration link: LINK

If you have any difficulty connecting to the conference call, please contact MARA's investor relations team at ... .

About MARA

MARA (NASDAQ: MARA) is a global leader in digital asset compute that develops and deploys innovative technologies to build a more sustainable and inclusive future. MARA secures the world's preeminent blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or otherwise underutilized energy into economic value.

