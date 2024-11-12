Eyenovia Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Provides Corporate Update

Commenced the manufacture of registration batches of Mydcombi in its second generation Optejet device

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), an ophthalmic technology company developing and commercializing advanced products leveraging its proprietary Optejet topical ophthalmic medication dispensing platform, today announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 and Recent Business Developments



Advanced the Phase 3 CHAPERONE study of MicroPine for pediatric progressive myopia with plans to conduct an interim analysis this quarter. External sources have valued the myopia market at over $3.0 billion annually in the U.S. and China.

Announced the U.S. launch and commercial availability of clobetasol propionate ophthalmic suspension 0.05%, which is FDA approved for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Announced collaboration agreements with Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Senju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and SGN Nanopharma to develop novel therapeutics for use with Eyenovia's Optejet® dispenser as potential treatments for dry eye disease, estimated to be a $5 billion global addressable market.

Commenced the manufacture of registration batches of Mydcombi in its second generation Optejet device, a key step in the FDA approval process for its state-of-the-art Gen-2 Optejet dispensing platform.

Reported training and shipping Mydcombi to 230 new offices from April through September 30th,2024.

Appointed Andrew Jones as Chief Financial Officer. Raised combined net proceeds of $10.7 million.



Michael Rowe, Chief Executive Officer, commented,“We achieved another significant commercial milestone during the third quarter with the U.S. launch of clobetasol, the first new ocular steroid approved in over 15 years. Clobetasol perfectly complements our mydriasis product, Mydcombi, and allows us to further leverage our sales force while adding significant value to eye doctors and surgeons. We also experienced accelerating sales momentum with Mydcombi, now having reached 230 offices as of September 30th.

“We also took a meaningful step forward in the development of our Gen-2 Optejet device with the commencement of manufacture of registration batches, with Mydcombi as our lead product. We look forward to submitting for FDA approval of this advanced technology with Mydcombi in 2025, and a possible approval in 2026, if successful.

“Regarding MicroPine, which we are developing for pediatric progressive myopia, we are preparing for an interim analysis of the Phase 3 CHAPERONE data this quarter that, if successful, we expect will meaningfully accelerate its remaining development path. We also executed several co-development agreements to evaluate novel therapeutics in our Optejet dispenser as potential treatments for dry eye disease. Together, these indications represent multi-billion-dollar addressable markets in the U.S. alone.”

“With two differentiated commercial products, another in late Phase 3 development, multiple opportunities in dry eye, and the advanced Gen-2 Optejet technology platform, I believe we are creating a foundation from which we can drive significant growth and value creation in the months and years to come,” Mr. Rowe concluded.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Review

For the third quarter of 2024, net loss was approximately $7.9 million, or $0.11 per share, as compared to a net loss of $7.3 million, or $0.18 per share, for the third quarter of 2023.

Research and development expenses totaled approximately $3.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, which was relatively consistent with $3.6 million reported for the third quarter of 2023.

For the third quarter of 2024, selling, general and administrative expenses were approximately $3.7 million, compared to $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of approximately 27.3% reflecting the establishment of the Company's sales force in 2024.

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were approximately $7.2 million, compared to approximately $6.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. This represents an increase of approximately 10.6%. The third quarter 2024 operating expense figure includes approximately $1.2 million of non-cash expenses.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company's unrestricted cash and cash equivalents were approximately $7.2 million. Eyenovia continues to evaluate a range of options to secure long-term financing.

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions, including statements regarding the plans, strategies and objectives of management, statements regarding future capital requirements, and estimated market opportunities for our products, product candidates and platform technology. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and in some cases are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to, among other things: the availability of sufficient financial resources to continue clinical development and commercialization of our products; risks of our clinical trials, including, but not limited to, the costs, design, initiation and enrollment, timing, progress and results of such trials; the timing of, and our ability to submit applications for, obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals for our product candidates; the potential impacts of any disruptions on our supply chain, including the availability of sufficient components and materials used in our products and product candidates; the potential advantages of our products, product candidates and platform technology; the rate and degree of market acceptance and clinical utility of our products and product candidates; our estimates regarding the potential market opportunity for our products and product candidates; reliance on third parties to develop and commercialize our products and product candidates; the ability of us and our partners to timely develop, implement and maintain manufacturing, commercialization and marketing capabilities and strategies for our products and product candidates; the risk of defects in, or returns of, our products; intellectual property risks; changes in legal, regulatory and legislative environments in the markets in which we operate and the impact of these changes on our ability to obtain regulatory approval for our products; our competitive position; and other risks described from time to time in the“Risk Factors” section of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and supplemented from time to time by our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and except as may be required under applicable securities laws, Eyenovia does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

