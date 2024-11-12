Hyperfine, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

“The Hyperfine team delivered yet another strong quarter of financial performance across revenue growth, gross margin expansion, and disciplined cash management while executing against several important priorities in our plans to expand into new sites of care and internationally,” said Maria Sainz, Chief Executive Officer and President of Hyperfine, Inc.“I am increasingly confident in our growth prospects in 2025 and beyond as we execute on our expansion strategy with advancements in image quality and clinical evidence.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results



Revenues were a record $3.64 million, up 56%, compared to $2.33 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Gross margin was $1.91 million, compared to $1.12 million in the third quarter of 2023, translating to a gross margin of 52% compared to 48% in the third quarter of 2023.

Research and development expenses were $5.98 million, compared to $5.74 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Sales, marketing, general, and administrative expenses were $6.89 million, compared to $7.14 million in the third quarter of 2023. Net loss was $10.33 million, equating to a net loss of $0.14 per share, as compared to a net loss of $10.76 million, or a net loss of $0.15 per share, for the third quarter of 2023.

Recent Achievements and Business Highlights



Technology Enhancements:



Obtained CE approval of 9th generation AI-powered brain imaging software with enhanced speed.

Commenced full rollout of 9th generation AI-powered brain imaging software following FDA clearance in July 2024.

Alzheimer's Clinical Data:

High exposure at three significant Alzheimer's meetings: Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) Philadelphia, AAIC Tokyo, and the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference with three presentations showcasing the potential value of the Swoop® system in Alzheimer's patient management.

Stroke Clinical Data:



Subset of ACTION PMR (ACuTe Ischemic strOke detectioN with Portable MR) study data from MGH and Yale, published in the August 2024 issue of Annals of Neurology. Presentation by Keith Muir, MD, of the University of Glasgow, at European Society of Radiology showcasing the Swoop® systems ability to detect stroke was significantly faster than conventional MRI in the Emergency Room setting.

Nine Months Financial Results



Revenues were $10.57 million, up 27%, compared to $8.35 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Gross margin was $5.07 million, compared to $3.72 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023, translating to a gross margin percentage of 48% in the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to a gross margin percentage of 45% in the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Research and development expenses were $17.51 million, compared to $16.53 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Sales, marketing, general, and administrative expenses were $20.13 million, compared to $23.68 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Net loss was $30.33 million, equating to a net loss of $0.42 per share, as compared to a net loss of $33.55 million, or a net loss of $0.47 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

2024 Financial Guidance



Management expects revenue for the full year 2024 to be $14 to $14.5 million, reflecting year over year growth of 27% to 31%. Management expects its cash burn for the full year 2024 to be $37 to $40 million.

About Hyperfine, Inc. and the Swoop® Portable MR Imaging® System

Hyperfine, Inc. (Nasdaq: HYPR) is the groundbreaking health technology company that has redefined brain imaging with the Swoop® system-the first FDA-cleared, portable, ultra-low-field, magnetic resonance brain imaging system capable of providing imaging at multiple points of care. The Swoop® system received initial U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance in 2020 as a portable magnetic resonance brain imaging device for producing images that display the internal structure of the head where a full diagnostic examination is not clinically practical. When interpreted by a trained physician, these images provide information that can be useful in determining a diagnosis. The Swoop® system has been approved for brain imaging in several countries, including Canada and Australia, has UKCA certification in the United Kingdom, CE certification in the European Union, and is also available in New Zealand.

The mission of Hyperfine, Inc. is to revolutionize patient care globally through transformational, accessible, clinically relevant diagnostic imaging and data solutions. Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in a technology-based incubator called 4Catalyzer, Hyperfine, Inc. scientists, engineers, and physicists developed the Swoop® system out of a passion for redefining brain imaging methodology and how clinicians can apply accessible diagnostic imaging to patient care. Traditionally, access to costly, stationary, conventional MRI technology can be inconvenient or not available when needed most. With the portable, ultra-low-field Swoop® system, Hyperfine, Inc. is redefining the neuroimaging workflow by bringing brain imaging to the patient's bedside. For more information, visit hyperfine.io.

Hyperfine, Swoop, and Portable MR Imaging are registered trademarks of Hyperfine, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results of Hyperfine, Inc. (the“Company”) may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as“expect,”“estimate,”“project,”“budget,”“forecast,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“believes,”“predicts,”“potential,”“continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations about the Company's financial and operating results, including, the Company's expected revenue and cash burn for the full year 2024, the Company's goals and commercial plans, including the Company's plans to expand internationally and in new sites of care, the Company's stroke observational clinical study and Alzheimer's feasibility study, the benefits of the Company's products and services, progress on improvements and advancements in the Company's products and services, and the Company's future performance, including its financial performance, and its ability to implement its strategy. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the success, cost and timing of the Company's product development and commercialization activities, including the degree that the Swoop® system is accepted and used by healthcare professionals; the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC; the Company's ability to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of the Company to raise financing in the future; the ability of the Company to obtain and maintain regulatory clearance or approval for its products, and any related restrictions and limitations of any cleared or approved product; the ability of the Company to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; the ability of the Company to maintain its existing or future license, manufacturing, supply and distribution agreements and to obtain adequate supply of its products; the ability of the Company to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development of products and services that the Company is currently marketing or developing; the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company's products and services, and its ability to serve those markets, either alone or in partnership with others; the pricing of the Company's products and services and reimbursement for medical procedures conducted using the Company's products and services; the Company's ability to successfully complete and generate positive data from the ACTION PMR study and the CARE PMR study; the Company's ability to generate clinical evidence of the benefits of the Company's products and services and to progress on product advancements and improvements; the Company's estimates regarding expenses, revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the Company's financial performance; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under“Risk Factors” therein. The Company cautions readers that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and that readers should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

