Lifecore Biomedical To Present At Stephens Annual Investment Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHASKA, Minn., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, (NASDAQ: LFCR ) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated contract development and organization (“CDMO”), today announced that Paul Josephs, the company's president and chief executive officer, will be a featured speaker in a fireside chat at the upcoming Stephens Annual Conference. The is being held November 19-21, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Details regarding Lifecore's participation are as follows:

Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Details: Mr. Josephs will be a featured speaker in a fireside chat and Lifecore management will participate in 1-on-1 meetings

Conference Dates: November 19-21, 2024

Fireside Chat Timing: 2:00 p.m. Central on Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Location: Grand Hyatt Nashville

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR ) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore's website at .

CONTACT: Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Contact Information: Vida Strategic Partners Stephanie Diaz (Investors) 415-675-7401 ... Tim Brons (Media) 415-675-7402 ...