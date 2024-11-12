Driving European Growth: US Capital Global Appoints Benedikt Gruetz As Managing Director

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) US Capital Global appoints new Managing Director for Germany to drive regional growth and expand customized solutions for European mid-market companies.

San Francisco, California, USA, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global US Capital Global is pleased to announce the appointment of Benedikt Gruetz as Managing Director for Germany. Mr. Gruetz will lead strategic initiatives aimed at delivering customized financial solutions to mid-market companies across Europe, encompassing equity investments, credit facilities, and mergers and acquisitions advisory services.

With headquarters in San Francisco and a global presence extending to key locations such as Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Miami, New York, London, and Dubai, US Capital Global stands as a premier full-service global private financial group specializing in corporate finance, asset management, and capital formation services.

Mr. Gruetz joins US Capital Global with over 15 years of experience in the financial sector. Prior to joining US Capital Global, he held senior roles at leading financial institutions, where he successfully managed complex transactions and developed strategic partnerships across various sectors. After a notable period in the NGO sector, he rejoined the private sector, bringing his vast experience and extensive network back to banking.

In his current role at US Capital Global, Mr. Gruetz oversees the German market, leveraging his robust network to strengthen the group's presence and operations. The appointment underscores US Capital Global's commitment to expanding its leadership team and enhancing its presence in key international markets.

“I am honored to join US Capital Global and contribute to strengthening transatlantic economic ties,” said Mr. Gruetz.“With a deep commitment to supporting the German 'Mittelstand,' I look forward to leveraging US Capital Global's comprehensive investment banking services to unlock new opportunities and foster strategic partnerships between Germany and the United States. My goal is to bridge these dynamic markets and facilitate sustainable growth and collaboration.”

“We are delighted to welcome Benedikt as Managing Director in Germany,” said Jeffrey Sweeney , Chairman and CEO of US Capital Global.“Benedikt brings a wealth of experience in finance and strategic advisory services. His expertise in navigating cross-border transactions will be invaluable as US Capital Global seeks to enhance its service offerings and expand its footprint in Europe and beyond. We are confident that Benedikt will be a strong asset to our team, contributing significantly to US Capital Global's continued growth and success.”

About US Capital Global

Founded in 1998, US Capital Global offers a range of advanced financial solutions, including debt, equity, and investment products customized for middle-market enterprises and investors. The firm oversees direct investment funds while delivering comprehensive wealth management and investment banking services, encompassing M&A strategies and capital raising expertise. Among the notable entities within the consortium are US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and US Capital Global Securities LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA. To learn more, visit .

To learn more about US Capital Global, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at ... .

