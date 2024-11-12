The Reading League Launches New Families And Caregivers Resource Page To Empower Reading Success At Home

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reading League , a national nonprofit led by educators and reading experts, has launched a new resource page for Families and Caregivers on its Compass platform. This page features recommended books, informational videos, and articles on evidence-aligned reading instruction, empowering parents, pediatricians and other caregivers to actively support children's literacy development.

The Families and Caregivers page is part of The Reading League Compass , a comprehensive resource created to support educators, policymakers, and other stakeholders in understanding and implementing science-based reading practices. Earlier this year, Compass launched the groundbreaking Curriculum Navigation Reports, which guide decision-makers in selecting reading curricula aligned with the findings from the science of reading. These initiatives reflect The Reading League's commitment to providing accessible, research-backed resources that improve reading outcomes nationwide.

Knowledgeable and informed families and caregivers are best equipped to provide their children with effective early literacy opportunities that are evidence-aligned in promoting proficient reading skills. They can also monitor the literacy assessment and instruction in their children's schools to ensure alignment with the science of reading.

The need for resources that support literacy at home is critical. According to the latest National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), only 33% of fourth-grade students and 31% of eighth-grade students performed at or above the NAEP proficient level in reading in 2022. By offering accessible, high-quality resources, The Reading League aims to support families and caregivers as they contribute to bridging this gap.

"When families are empowered with useful resources and information, they can help their children become successful readers," said Dr. Maria Murray, founder and CEO of The Reading League. "Our new Families and Caregivers page is a testament to our ongoing mission to advance the understanding and use of evidence-aligned reading instruction for all stakeholders."

Kari Kurto, national science of reading program director at The Reading League, echoed this commitment. "We understand the importance of providing parents and caregivers with the tools they need to support their children. This resource reflects our dedication to creating a community that is informed and united in the goal of improving literacy outcomes for all children."

Founded in 2015, The Reading League is a national education nonprofit based in Syracuse, N.Y., seeking to increase knowledge of evidence-aligned approaches to teaching reading and the research that shows how people learn to read. We train and support educators and school leaders, and by extension, we also serve numerous stakeholder groups. We believe that all children deserve to learn to read, and all teachers can learn to teach them. For more information, please visit thereadingleague .

