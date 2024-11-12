Ensolum, LLC Welcomes Eric Matzner As Senior Managing Geologist

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ensolum, LLC is excited to welcome Eric Matzner, PG to our expanding team as Senior Managing Geologist. Opening our newest office in Austin, TX, Eric brings 30 years of hydrogeology consulting expertise across diverse projects for private sector and clients. His extensive knowledge will be instrumental in growing Ensolum's presence in Class I Railroad projects, which will focus on delivering high-quality project outcomes, developing strategic plans for environmental liability management, and building and mentoring teams.

"We are thrilled to welcome Eric to the Ensolum team, where he will provide national program management support, regional leadership from our new Austin, Texas office, and senior technical expertise," states Marc Gentry, PG, Principal.

About Ensolum, LLC

Ensolum is a client-focused company that delivers environmental, engineering, health, safety, and industrial hygiene services throughout the US. Ensolum offers comprehensive professional and field services to assess, prevent, and remediate environmental issues related to water, soil, waste, air quality, and facilities. Ensolum combines sustainable environmental solutions with forward thinking, cost effective, innovative and value-added technologies that balance our client's economic resources and environmental challenges and provide our clients with a competitive advantage.

