OneWell Health Care Expands Behavioral Health Services in California, Hiring Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) to Support Families and Communities

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OneWell Health Care, a trusted home healthcare provider , is thrilled to announce an expansion of its behavioral health team in California, specifically recruiting Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) to support families and individuals in need. With a mission to empower individuals to lead independent and fulfilling lives, OneWell Health Care's new behavioral health services offer a compassionate, evidence-based approach for children and adults with autism and other developmental needs.

As part of OneWell's commitment to bringing quality care to the doorsteps of those who need it, the BCBAs will work closely with clients in their home settings, developing and implementing behavior intervention plans tailored to the unique needs of each individual. These services will offer critical support to families and communities across the region, including partnerships with teachers, school social workers, and other caregivers.

Key Responsibilities of BCBA Team Members:

- Provide in-person behavior intervention services to clients in their homes.

- Implement comprehensive behavior intervention and skill acquisition plans.

- Collect and record critical data to track progress and guide interventions.

- Follow the standards set by the Behavior Analyst Certification Board (BACB).

- Attend team meetings, complete training sessions, and collaborate with school and community staff involved in the client's care.

With an emphasis on flexibility and comprehensive benefits, OneWell Health Care provides its BCBAs with a supportive work environment and meaningful opportunities to make a difference. BCBA team members can expect the following benefits:

- Competitive Pay Rate

- 401(k) with employer match

- Comprehensive health, dental, and vision insurance

- Paid time off and parental leave

- Flexible scheduling options

- Life insurance

- Referral and retirement plans

Required Skills and Experience:

Ideal candidates will bring a background in working with individuals who have autism or other special needs, with skills in analyzing behaviors and their triggers. A deep understanding of how to develop and execute effective intervention plans is essential, along with a passion for improving lives.

Click here to apply for the Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) position in OneWell of California.

About OneWell Health Care:

OneWell Health Care is a leading provider of home healthcare services , supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities across the United States. With an emphasis on compassionate, personalized care, OneWell Health Care offers a range of services to promote independence and quality of life, ensuring that each individual and family we serve has the resources and support needed to thrive.

