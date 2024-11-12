Jeff Ellington, CEO Of Runbeck Election Services, Recognized As Titan 100

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ellington recognized for driving transparency in industry

- Jeff Ellington, CEO of Runbeck Election ServicesPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jeff Ellington, CEO of Runbeck Election Services (Runbeck), has been recognized as a 2024 Phoenix Titan 100 . The Titan 100 program celebrates Arizona's top 100 CEOs and C-suite level executives. Ellington has distinguished himself in the election industry by being a leader in innovation and improving processes. He focuses on achieving the highest customer satisfaction and pushing innovation throughout the entire Runbeck team.As CEO of Runbeck Election Services, an elections technology company that develops equipment, software, and print and mail production solutions, Ellington has leveraged his position to educate the public and media on the realities of election administration, particularly regarding the vote-by-mail process. Ellington has provided unparalleled transparency into Runbeck's operations, reinforcing confidence in democracy, and solidifying his reputation as a leader in the election administration industry.“Being named a Titan 100 is an honor not just for me but the entire Runbeck team who embrace our mission to do all we can to support election officials across the country,” said Jeff Ellington, CEO of Runbeck.“I would like to thank everyone for their trust in my leadership and all that they do every day to help make our elections fair and transparent.”Since 1972 Runbeck has preserved the integrity of the American democratic process, and they have developed print and mail solutions that are accurate, efficient, and secure. Ellington is a trusted advisor who has played a pivotal role in shaping best practices and has streamlined Runbeck's efforts to maintain high-quality standards in the election process. Runbeck Election Services has been steadily growing as the demand for its printing and software services increases. For the 2024 General Election, Runbeck estimates that its vote by mail services will reach over 70 million voters in more than 30 states.Collectively, the 2024 Arizona Titan 100 and their companies employ over 74,000 individuals and generate over $43 billion in annual revenues. The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on September 26th will be held at Chateau Luxe in Arizona. Chateau Luxe is Arizona's most luxurious and nationally recognized destination and held against the stunning backdrop of the Sonoran Desert.“The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Phoenix. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Phoenix business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their clients and employees across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.About Runbeck Election Services:Since 1972, Runbeck Election Services has preserved the integrity of the American democratic process by partnering with cities, counties, and states to provide a trusted election experience. They develop cutting-edge equipment, software, and print and mail solutions that are accurate, efficient, and secure. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Runbeck Election Services leverages their five decades of experience to successfully innovate the election process for partners in over 30 states and almost 70% of voters nationwide. As America's Election Partner®, Runbeck Election Services is dedicated to Defending Democracy® through innovation, integrity, teamwork, and excellence. More information is available at Runbeck.

