Lucas Oil Products Announces New Global Headquarters In Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucas Oil Products , the world-leading automotive performance product company, is delighted to celebrate the announcement of the relocation of its global headquarters to Indianapolis. Lucas Oil, the second-generation family-led business known for its cutting-edge automotive products and innovative solutions, has opened its new 70,000+ square foot base on the north side of the city – 3610 River Crossing Parkway, Indianapolis, IN 46240. The company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, November 12.

"We are incredibly proud to relocate our global headquarters to Indianapolis," said Morgan Lucas, CEO of Lucas Oil Products. "This move marks a new chapter for Lucas Oil, and we're eager to officially put down our roots and build on our current partnerships here. We are committed to continuing to grow and innovate, and with all of our family history in Indiana, it feels like we are truly coming home."

Lucas Oil products – including more than 300 types of high-performance engine oils, additives and lubricants – can be bought all over the world and are essential for everyday car users, as well as industrial and agricultural workers, racing athletes, hobbyists, including those with boats, motorcycles, and historic cars, and outdoor enthusiasts.

The new headquarters include state-of-the-art offices with premium employee amenities and a museum space with memorabilia and photos. The building also houses a production studio for creating content on-site and is large enough for Lucas Oil team members to move vehicles in and out of the building to accommodate for shoots. Work done at the headquarters will support the research and development labs and grease manufacturing facility in Corydon, Indiana, which opened earlier this year. The building was constructed by Meyer Najem with interior design by Parallel Design Group, exterior design by Architects Forum, landscaping design by OEG, signage by Eye4 Group, furniture by Office Works and support from ALO Property Management.

"As we open our new headquarters, we want to celebrate the dedication and loyalty of our team members," said Katie Lucas, president of Lucas Oil Products. "We are incredibly grateful for our team's hard work and commitment and providing them with a beautiful space to work is one way we can say thank you. The heart of Lucas Oil is to serve others and we look forward to continuing to serve our people, our customers and certainly those in our community."

Lucas Oil Products has expanded significantly in Indiana, adding an additional 110 employees between the team at the new Indianapolis Headquarters property, the Corydon grease plant, and MAVTV. MAVTV, the only cable network in the country dedicated solely to motorsports, will also be based in the new Lucas Oil headquarters, running the day to day operations of the television network from the first floor of the building.

Lucas Oil's headquarters were previously located in California and this move to consolidate efforts in Indiana will streamline operations and enhance efficiency to help the Lucas Oil team better serve its customer base all over the world. The decision to move the headquarters to Indianapolis comes as part of the company's long-term growth strategy and commitment to innovation. By centralizing its operations in Indianapolis, the company aims to streamline its processes, drive further innovation, and strengthen its position as a global leader in the automotive performance product sector.

ABOUT LUCAS OIL

For more than 35 years, Lucas has set the world standard in superior engine oils, additives, appearance and lubricant products – powering lifestyles across the automotive, trucking, marine, outdoor, motorsports, industrial and home product worlds. The hard-charging American brand's commitment to bring the ultimate in performance solutions impacts every customer and partner equally – from jointly-engineered oil for racing teams like Richard Childress Racing (RCR), Monster Jam®, sports teams like the Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts, to additives that deliver unrivaled fuel economy, power and extended engine life to an everyday driver.

Based in Indianapolis, the company's rapidly expanding global footprint is highlighted by cutting-edge research and development operations, evolving retail channels and high-tech manufacturing. More than 300 premium products make up the largest variety of shelf products of any oil company in the United States with a distribution network across 48 different countries and big-name retailers that include Amazon, Walmart, AutoZone, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Advance Auto Parts, Carquest and more. For more information, visit and follow #TeamLucasOil on Facebook, Twitter, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT MORGAN LUCAS

As Chief Executive Officer, Morgan is responsible for the strategic direction and vision of Lucas Oil, as well as providing financial and operational leadership for the company. He grew up immersed in the automotive and racing world and got his first exposure to drag racing at ten years old. His professional drag racing career began in 2004, and he soon established his race team and won multiple event championships. As a professional driver, he gained first-hand experience of the effects of lubricants and additives, which proved to be invaluable as he retired from racing to pursue a full-time role at Lucas Oil.

Morgan has held several positions within the company, immersing himself as an apprentice in all aspects of the business. Prior to being named CEO, Morgan served as the company's President and was an integral part of several new product launches and streamlined operational processes throughout the organization. Morgan, the son of Lucas Oil founders Forrest and Charlotte Lucas, continues the traditions and values of the family-owned company.

ABOUT KATIE LUCAS

Katie Lucas is President of Lucas Oil and is responsible for blending day-to-day operations with long-term strategic goals, providing oversight of company policies, procedures, campaigns and growth initiatives. Additionally, Katie leads all of Lucas Oil's philanthropic and community engagement endeavors. In her role, Katie, along with her husband Morgan, are entrusted to lead the Lucas Family business into the future.

In her previous roles, Katie worked to expand the Lucas Oil footprint across various markets, implemented a corporate social responsibility program concentrated on philanthropy and employee engagement, and actively championed projects to elevate Lucas Oil's legacy and its commitment to customers and its community.

