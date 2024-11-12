Complexdiscovery OÜ Launches 36Th Ediscovery Business Confidence Survey, Highlighting AI Impact

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Holley Robinson, Marketing Operations Manager, ComplexDiscovery OÜ

TALLIN, ESTONIA, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ComplexDiscovery OÜ, a leader in cybersecurity, information governance, and eDiscovery insights, has officially launched the Fall 2024 eDiscovery Business Confidence Survey . In its 36th edition, this quarterly survey has gathered 3,390 responses since its debut in 2016, providing an essential resource for industry professionals seeking to understand business trends and sentiment in the eDiscovery landscape. Conducted in collaboration with the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM), this survey series highlights key trends and insights that help guide decision-making in an evolving market.

Key Insights and Survey Focus

Since its inception, the Business Confidence Survey has provided consistent, data-driven insights for professionals in eDiscovery, cybersecurity, and information governance, helping leaders and teams anticipate challenges and harness opportunities. With its 36th iteration, the survey includes 15 multiple-choice questions, designed to be completed in just a few minutes, which cover topics related to the creation, delivery, and consumption of eDiscovery products and services. Notably, three questions specifically explore the role of Large Language Models (LLMs) and Generative Artificial Intelligence (GAI) in the eDiscovery ecosystem, offering an updated view on how these transformative technologies are being adopted and perceived in the industry.

"As we celebrate the 36th iteration of the Business Confidence Survey, it's clear that the survey has become an indispensable resource for industry intelligence," said Kaylee Walstad, Chief Strategy Officer at EDRM. "The insights provided by this survey empower professionals to remain agile and informed, especially as advancements like generative AI reshape the landscape. Our ongoing collaboration with ComplexDiscovery OÜ ensures we're capturing the data needed to navigate these changes effectively."

Holley Robinson, Marketing Operations Manager at ComplexDiscovery OÜ, emphasized the importance of industry engagement, adding, "Our survey's steady growth reflects the industry's commitment to understanding market trends and adapting to technological advancements. By focusing on current issues like the integration of LLMs and GAI, we aim to provide timely insights that help professionals anticipate changes and make informed decisions. The survey's concise format enables participants to share their perspectives quickly while gaining access to vital information about industry dynamics."

Participate in the Survey

ComplexDiscovery OÜ, together with EDRM, invites professionals across eDiscovery, cybersecurity, and information governance sectors to share their insights in the Fall 2024 eDiscovery Business Confidence Survey. Open to participants from all industry backgrounds, this survey delivers a comprehensive view of business confidence and emerging trends across the eDiscovery landscape.

To participate, please visit the eDiscovery Business Confidence Survey-Fall 2024 .

The survey will be open from November 12, 2024, to December 6, 2024.

About ComplexDiscovery OÜ

ComplexDiscovery OÜ is a highly recognized digital publication providing insights into cybersecurity, information governance, and eDiscovery. Based in Estonia, ComplexDiscovery OÜ delivers nuanced analyses of global trends, technology advancements, and the legal technology sector, connecting intricate issues with the broader narrative of international business and current events. Learn more at ComplexDiscovery .

