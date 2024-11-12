Al Faleh Educational Holding Concludes Annual Ordinary General Assembly

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Faleh Educational Holding held its Annual General Assembly Meeting recently via Zoom, attended by the Company's Chairperson and Founder Dr. Sheikha Aisha bint Faleh Al Thani, the company's CEO, Sheikha Anwar bint Nawaf Al Thani, and the Board members including Mohamad bin Nawaf Al Thani and Sheikh Khalid bin Nawaf Al Thani.

The quorum for the Company's AGM was verified and the legality of the meeting was announced by external auditors Russell Bedford.

The meeting was also attended by a representative from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Al Faleh Educational Holding AGM has approved the following resolutions including the report of the Board of Directors on the Company's activities, financial position for the year ended 31 August 2024 and the future plans.

It approved the report of

the External Auditor on the Company's Financial Statements for the year ended 31 August 2024, providing shareholders with a comprehensive understanding of the Company's financial position.

Approval of the Company's financial statement for the year ended 31 August 2024, confirming the Company's financial stability and transparency.

Approval of the auditors' report on the appropriateness and effectiveness of Internal Control systems implemented in the Company for the year ended 31 August 2024.

Approval on the Board of Directors' recommendation to distribute cash dividends to the shareholders equivalent to 0.01875QR for each share for the year ended 31 August 2024.

Approval to discharge the Board members from any liability for the year ended 31 August 2024, and approval of their remuneration.

Approval of the Corporate Governance Report for the year ended 31 August 2024.

Hearing of the Sharia Advisor report of the activity of the Company for the year ended 31 August 2024.

Appointing Russell Bedford as an External Auditor for the Company for the year ended 31 August 2025.

Election of Aisha Al Nasr and Rajesh Menon as two independent members of the Board of Directors from 5 December 2024 to 15 March 2026 (end of term of the first Board of Directors)

Addressing the Company's shareholders, Dr. Sheikha Aisha Bint Faleh Al Thani said:“The Company's financial results for the year 2024 reflect the Company's commitment to maximizing positive and added value for shareholders, as the financial results for the year ended August 31, 2024 showed that Al Faleh achieved an EBITDA of QR35m and an EBITDA margin of 31%, alongside a net profit growth of 3%."

"This impressive growth demonstrates our ongoing dedication to executing our strategic plan and our commitment to delivering added value to our shareholders.”