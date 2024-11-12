Oil Prices Hold Their Ground
Singapore: Oil prices were little changed in early trading on Tuesday.
Brent crude futures fell 1 cent to $71.82 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $68.07 a barrel, up 3 cents.
Both contracts had fallen by more than 5% over the previous two trading sessions.
Further price direction will come from the Organization of petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) monthly report due to be released later on Tuesday.
