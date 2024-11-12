عربي


Oil Prices Hold Their Ground

11/12/2024 3:02:24 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Oil prices were little changed in early trading on Tuesday.

Brent crude futures fell 1 cent to $71.82 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $68.07 a barrel, up 3 cents.

Both contracts had fallen by more than 5% over the previous two trading sessions.

Further price direction will come from the Organization of petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) monthly report due to be released later on Tuesday.

MENAFN12112024000063011010ID1108878482


The Peninsula

