All You Need To Know About FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024 In Qatar

Doha, Qatar: fans worldwide will reunite in Qatar this December as the country hosts the Intercontinental Cup finals, bringing together champions from four confederations to compete for the grand title.

Here's a guide to the tournament, including participating teams, match dates, venues, and ticket information.

Overview



The Intercontinental Cup 2024 marks the debut of an annual club football tournament organized by FIFA.

This event brings together champions from six continental confederations (Real Madrid Pachuca, Al Ahly, Al Ain, Auckland City and the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores Winner - still to be decided)

During the first two phases of the qualifications, Al Ain defeated Auckland City 6-2 on September 22, 2024, before being bested by Al Ahly in a 3-0 match on October 29, 2024, in Cairo.

Real Madrid, Pachuca, Al Ahly, and the soon-to-be-decided Copa Libertadores winner are set to compete in the finals in Qatar

.

Teams to Watch in the Finals in Qatar



Real Madrid CF: As the reigning UEFA Champions League champion, Real Madrid is home to world-class football superstars. They hold the record for the most continental titles in history, making them a top favorite to win.

Al Ahly FC (Egypt) : A dominant force in African football, Al Ahly has claimed 12 CAF Champions League titles and boasts a loyal fan base, marking them as strong contenders.

FC Pachuca (Mexico): Representing CONCACAF, Pachuca has a rich history of success, standing as one of North America's most decorated clubs.

CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores Winner: The final will feature a Brazilian derby between Atlético Mineiro and Botafogo on November 30, 2024, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.



Match Schedule and Venues

First Round

Date: December 11, 2024

Teams: Pachuca (CONCACAF) vs. Copa Libertadores Winner (CONMEBOL)

Venue: Stadium 974

Play-Off (Challenger Cup)

Date: December 14, 2024

Teams: Al Ahly vs. Winner of First Round

Venue: Stadium 974

Final

Date: December 18, 2024

Teams: UEFA Champions League Winner Real Madrid vs. Play-Off Winner

Venue: Lusail Stadium

Ticket Information

Ticket prices are expected to start at QR 40 for the first two matches and QR 200 for the final, with approximately 170,000 tickets available for sale across the three games. Spectators will be allowed to purchase six tickets per person

Tickets for the final three matches will go on sale from November 21, 2024. Visa cardholders have access to a pre-sale period starting November 14, 2024.

The FIFA Intercontinental Cup offers a platform for club champions from each confederation to compete at the highest level, celebrating the spirit of international club football.

Get ready to witness these thrilling games in Qatar this December and grab your tickets .