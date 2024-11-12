(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DENVER, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Bette M. Morris' foundational vision and her enduring legacy of support, Morris Animal Foundation is proud to announce the naming of the Golden Retriever Lifetime Study Data Commons & Biorepository as the Bette M. Morris Data Commons & Biorepository . This tribute reflects Bette's pivotal role in shaping the Golden Retriever Lifetime Study , one of the largest and most comprehensive studies in veterinary medicine.

More than 12 years ago, Bette championed the Foundation's ambitious endeavor to launch the largest study in veterinary research history. Her vision was clear: gather longevity data and biological samples from a cohort of 3,000 golden retrievers to address fundamental questions about the sources, causes and treatments of the five most common canine cancers. Bette's commitment has been instrumental in developing a research foundation akin to the Framingham Heart Study in human medicine, which transformed our understanding of cardiovascular health and inspired life-saving treatments. Her dedication has made a similar promise now a reality for canine cancer researchers, allowing nested studies that address questions previously inconceivable.

The daughter-in-law of the Foundation's founder, Dr. Mark L. Morris Sr., Bette has served with distinction as a Trustee and now Trustee Emeritus. Her sustained advocacy has been critical to the Study's success, particularly in advancing impactful research and training emerging scientists. Her insight and generosity, along with the efforts of dozens of scientists and research professionals, have made the Data Commons & Biorepository one of the most valuable resources in veterinary research. This extensive database and biorepository has required significant financial resources and years of scientific dedication, turning an unimaginable vision into reality.

"Bette's scientific expertise and distinguished contributions have profoundly elevated the Golden Retriever Lifetime Study," said Dr. Rodney Page, world-renowned veterinary oncologist and original Principal Investigator of the Study. Recently retired as the Director of the Flint Cancer Center at Colorado State University, Dr. Page continues to support the National Institutes of Health's One Health initiative, which bridges human and animal health sciences. "Her insight and commitment over the years have enriched the quality and rigor of this research. Naming these resources in her honor is a fitting tribute to her lasting influence and enduring passion for golden retrievers and the well-being of all dogs."

Naming the Data Commons & Biorepository after Bette not only honors her remarkable legacy but also promotes wider use of these invaluable resources . The Foundation hopes to inspire further research and foster fundraising initiatives that will ensure the Study's continued success. By honoring Bette in this way, the veterinary community celebrates her dedication to advancing veterinary science, improving animal health, and nurturing future generations of researchers.

