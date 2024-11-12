Micro1 Announces Partnership With Staffing Agency To Automate 10,000 Interviews Per Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Staffing agency uses micro1 AI Interviewer to automate 10,000 interviews per month, helping them save over $400k per year on recruitment costs.

- COO @ SoftLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Legal Soft , the largest global staffing agency for law firms, faced a mountain of over 10,000 inbound applications each month, which resulted in a significant bandwidth issue related to mass interviewing. A significant challenge in their recruitment process was the high drop-off rate of candidates who appeared qualified on paper but lacked adequate English-speaking skills. This resulted in wasted time screening resumes and conducting far too many interviews with unqualified candidates. As a result, their bottom line took a hit and highlighted the need for automation in their recruitment process.Legal Soft implemented the micro1 AI Interviewer into their candidate screening process to address these challenges. By utilizing AI to assess candidates' U.S. legal knowledge, English-speaking abilities, and other soft skills, they eliminated the need to manually screen every application. This automation allowed them to reduce their recruitment team from 33 to 12, enabling the remaining team members to concentrate on higher-value tasks rather than interviewing unqualified candidates. As a result, Legal Soft saved $400,000 annually in recruitment costs and improved their EBITDA margins by 30%.

Daniel Warner

micro1

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.