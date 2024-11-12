Qatar Participates In UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Baku: The State of Qatar is participating in the 29th of the Parties to the United Nations Framework on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, with a delegation headed by the of Environment and Climate Change HE Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie.

HE Minister of Environment and Climate Change participated in the opening session of the World Leaders Climate Action Summit, inaugurated by HE President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and attended by numerous world leaders, heads of government, ministers, UN officials, and representatives from civil society organizations.





On the sidelines of the conference, HE Minister of Environment and Climate Change held meetings with several officials from the Islamic Republic of Iran and Japan.

The conference, which will run until November 22, will address key issues such as climate finance, greenhouse gas emissions reduction, climate adaptation, climate justice, public-private sector cooperation, and measures to enhance the transition to renewable energy.

Additionally, discussions will cover green transportation technologies, biodiversity protection, and reports and reviews from the COP28 summit.

COP29 serves as a critical platform for reviewing global progress in combating climate change and for developing new policies aimed at accelerating worldwide climate action.

The State of Qatar has a special focus on climate change, reflected in its commitment to international agreements, particularly the Paris Agreement and other related international treaties. Qatar National Vision 2030 aims to address climate change by diversifying the national economy, enhancing capacity building, and optimizing the use of the countrys natural resources sustainably, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The state has launched a series of national policies to combat and adapt to the impacts of climate change, including the National Climate Change and Environment Strategy, the National Climate Action Plan 2030, and the Third National Development Strategy.