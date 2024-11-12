Nationsbenefits Acquires Good Measures To Revolutionize Food As Medicine Solutions

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--NationsBenefits®, the leading fintech, benefits, and outcomes for healthcare, announced the of Good Measures, the leading platform for Food as supporting plans and their members. Good Measures combines clinical coaching, proprietary technology, and personalized food prescriptions to improve health outcomes through food as medicine solutions.

This strategic acquisition positions NationsBenefits as the only vertically integrated platform that seamlessly combines fintech, healthcare, and outcomes. With its over 100 managed care clients, NationsBenefits is already one of the largest providers of healthy food for healthcare through its vertically integrated medically-tailored meals program, NationsMarket, and its Directed Spend flex card platform. By integrating Good Measures' patented technology and clinical support, available in all 50 states, NationsBenefits will harness the power of food as medicine solutions in unprecedented ways. Together, NationsBenefits will deliver unparalleled member engagement to improve health outcomes as the only healthcare company that integrates food, supplemental benefits, food as medicine, and flex cards solutions under one roof, driving better outcomes and a simplified member experience.

Founded in 2015 by Glenn Parker, M.D., NationsBenefits has consistently led the industry by providing holistic solutions for healthcare to its health plan customers.“This acquisition demonstrates to our clients and their members our deep commitment to innovation as a full member engagement platform for healthcare. As part of this platform, food prescriptions, meal delivery, and clinical coaching provide particularly compelling ways to support and engage with the members of our health plan customers throughout their healthcare journey,” said Dr. Parker.

"We are thrilled to join forces with NationsBenefits at a pivotal time for the healthcare industry," said Donna K. Lencki, CEO of Good Measures.“The Good Measures mission will continue, and we're excited about the positive impact this powerful combination will bring to the market. With NationsBenefits' extensive reach-serving 20 million members and over 100 health plan clients-we now have an extraordinary opportunity to deliver a comprehensive suite of nutrition solutions at scale. Both Stefany and I are excited to help drive this vision forward."

Co-Founder and President Stefany Shaheen added, "Good Measures was founded to serve people managing nutrition-sensitive conditions. This acquisition makes it possible to provide health plans across the country with complete nutrition offerings from meal and grocery delivery to clinical coaching and personalized food prescriptions.”

“It has become clear that food is an increasingly critical component of a health plans benefit offering. At NationsBenefits we recognize the need to support the member in their health journey through a personalized nutrition plan and educational content, allowing the member not only to choose the food that best aligns with their health needs, but get that food delivered to them in a seamless way,” said Michael Parker, co-CEO of NationsBenefits.“It is critical for health plans and their partners to bring valuable solutions to members that drive better outcomes. Good Measures enables NationsBenefits to drive health outcomes further through food and nutrition services.”

About NationsBenefits®

NationsBenefits® is a leading provider of supplemental benefits, fintech solutions, and outcomes for the healthcare industry. Partnering with managed care organizations, NationsBenefits delivers innovative healthcare solutions, data analytics for gap closure, and fintech services designed to drive growth, reduce costs, and enhance member satisfaction. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and strategic retailer partnerships, NationsBenefits enables health plans to offer impactful supplemental benefits that optimize member experiences and promote immediate health outcomes. To learn more, visit NationsBenefits .

About Good Measures

Good Measures is transforming the interface between prescriptive nutritionTM and health management. With licensed clinicians in all 50 states, the company combines clinical coaching, proprietary technology, and personalized food prescriptions to positively impact health outcomes and address social determinants of health. Good Measures is a strategic partner to health plans, government programs including Medicare and Medicaid, employers, providers, and care management companies.

