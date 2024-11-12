Skylands Insurance Group Joins World Insurance Associates

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World Insurance Associates LLC ("World"), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of

Skylands Insurance Group ("Skylands") of Flanders, NJ on August 1, 2024. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Skylands was founded in 2017 and provides property, casualty, life and insurance for businesses, individuals and families.

"Skylands' core beliefs guide our business and every client engagement," says Rhonda Linnett Graber, CIC, President, Skylands Insurance Group. "We believe that what we do makes a positive difference in the lives of our clients and that our relationship extends beyond providing coverage to include ongoing service. In addition, we believe in doing good for our clients and community-contributing our energies and financial support to causes we are passionate about. We are happy to be a part of World, a company that shares our approach to insurance. We will now be able to offer our clients additional products and services."

"On behalf of the World family, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Skylands," says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. "Rhonda and her team will be a great fit with the World team."

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and MidCap Advisors advised World on the transaction. Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. provided legal counsel, and The Manhattan Group advised Skylands on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms, or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement planning and financial planning services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed more than 200 acquisitions and serves its clients from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #28 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #15 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, ranked #19 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies and ranked #19 on the Top 50 Commercial Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit

.

SOURCE WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED