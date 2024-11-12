Global Learning For An Open World (GLOW) Conference 2024: Thought Leaders Unite Online To Shape The Future Of Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global for an Open World . . November 20 and 21, 2024

Join the Movement for Innovative Education and Sustainable Development

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 2024 Global Learning for an Open World (GLOW ) Conference, a premier online gathering for educators, innovators, and students worldwide, is set to take place on November 20-21, 2024. This dynamic event will bring together leading voices in education to explore transformative global learning practices, innovative approaches to inclusivity, and the future of education. Hosted by Actionable Innovations Global in partnership with TakingITGlobal, GLOW 2024 promises a lineup of engaging keynote speakers, panels, and interactive sessions that focus on global citizenship, compassion in education, sustainable development, and more.Keynote speakers from esteemed institutions such as Harvard University, Arizona State University, and CQUniversity will discuss future-ready teaching strategies, compassion-based education, and digital equity, offering educators practical insights to elevate learning experiences. Attendees can expect an array of discussions on how emerging educational frameworks can address global challenges, from promoting social responsibility to advancing equity in a rapidly evolving digital world.The GLOW Conference would not be possible without the generous support of its sponsors, who are dedicated to fostering global learning and innovation. Notable sponsors include:-The Global Co Lab Network: A unique network promoting youth-led“hubs” for social change and encouraging global collaboration.-Institute for Humane Education: An organization that equips educators to inspire compassion, respect, and social responsibility among learners.-Digital Promise: An initiative working to close the digital learning gap by providing research, tools, and resources that advance equity and learning opportunities for all. As part of its mission, Digital Promise leads the Ciena Solutions Challenge, which empowers youth worldwide to develop innovative solutions to local and global challenges.-MYHERO Project: A nonprofit initiative that celebrates heroes from all walks of life and empowers young people to use media and storytelling to promote positive social change.2024 GLOW Conference Keynote Presentations (Chronological Order):Perspectives on Global Learning from the Silver Lining for Learning Co-HostsTime: Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024, 12:00 PM - 12:50 PM CSTPresenters:Chris Dede, Senior Research Fellow, Harvard Graduate School of EducationYong Zhao, Foundation Distinguished Professor, University of KansasCurt Bonk, Professor of Education, Indiana UniversityPunya Mishra, Associate Dean of Scholarship and Innovation, Arizona State UniversityLydia Cao, Postdoctoral Fellow, Ontario Institute for Studies in EducationDescription: The Silver Lining for Learning podcast team will engage in a highly interactive dialogue reflecting on global education patterns and the future of learning. With over 200 episodes, the team offers a comprehensive view of the global trends reshaping education.We're All In This Together: Global Collaboration & InnovationTime: Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024, 3:00 PM - 3:50 PM CSTPresenter: Jennifer McKenzie, Teacher Librarian, Siuslaw K12 District, and Fulbright AlumniDescription: McKenzie will share ways to foster global connections through innovative multigenre research and virtual reality tools. Attendees will also participate in a“Kind Eyes” collaborative art project, promoting empathy and understanding across borders.Cultivating Compassion: The Future of EducationTime: Thursday, Nov 21, 2024, 6:00 AM - 6:50 AM CSTPresenter: Anum Mulla, Global Youth Strategist, Charter for CompassionDescription: Anum Mulla will discuss the transformative potential of compassion-based education, outlining key benefits, real-world applications, and strategies for sustaining momentum in creating more inclusive, empathy-driven educational environments.Designing for Diversity: Ubuntu-Informed Approaches to Future-Focused Teaching and LearningTime: Thursday, Nov 21, 2024, 9:00 AM - 9:50 AM CSTPresenter: Babalwa Ngcongolo, Founder and Executive Director, ChangeWays Centre for Collaborative JusticeDescription: Ngcongolo will explore how Ubuntu principles can inform educational frameworks to foster adaptability, empathy, and collaboration in students, preparing them for a tech-driven, interconnected world.Fostering Future-Friendly Schools: Empowering Students as Engaged CitizensTime: Thursday, Nov 21, 2024, 12:00 PM - 12:50 PM CSTPresenter: Michael Furdyk, Co-founder of TakingITGlobalDescription: Michael Furdyk will present TakingITGlobal's work on Future Friendly Schools, which empowers students to become global citizens. This presentation will highlight strategies for fostering student voice, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility.The Power of Partnerships: Progressing Together in the Asia-PacificTime: Thursday, Nov 21, 2024, 3:00 PM - 3:50 PM CSTPresenters:Karena Menzie-Ballantyne, Senior Lecturer, CQUniversity AustraliaLibby Giles, Director, New Zealand Centre of Global StudiesDescription: This session addresses progress toward SDG 4 in the Asia-Pacific, highlighting partnerships for peace, human rights, and sustainable development, essential for addressing regional challenges in education.Girls Unplugged: A Student-Designed Action Research Project on the Impact of Social MediaTime: Thursday, Nov 21, 2024, 6:00 PM - 6:50 PM CSTPresenter: Eric Walters, Director of STEM Education, Marymount School of New YorkDescription: Eric Walters will present findings from a student-led research project on social media's impact on girls' mental health and self-esteem. The workshop will offer strategies for educators and parents to support healthier social media use among youth.The GLOW 2024 Conference is open to educators, students, and leaders eager to expand their perspectives on global learning. Registration is available at . Don't miss this unique opportunity to engage with pioneering voices in education and be part of shaping a more inclusive, future-ready world.

