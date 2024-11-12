(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Empowering Students with Innovative and Flexible Options

Phoenix, AZ, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ombudsman Charter High School, a leader in alternative learning for high school students, announces that seven of its Arizona campuses have been named Microsoft Showcase for their commitment to innovation and educational transformation. This prestigious designation now includes Charter East, Metro, Northeast, Northwest, Valencia, Academy, and the Ombudsman Career Academy.

To achieve this honor, each school underwent a rigorous application process, demonstrating how they leverage Microsoft 365 programming to enhance student experiences, streamline resource sharing, and boost overall efficiency.

Microsoft tools are a vital part of each day at our school. Many of our students need flexible schedules and aren't always able to attend each day. Microsoft Teams makes communication easy and accessible, allowing our students to reach out from wherever they may be. Students are able to access their Microsoft accounts from home which gives them the opportunity to continue their schoolwork even if they can't physically be in the building. –Andrea Rodriguez, Charter East Lead Teacher

The Ombudsman program utilizes Microsoft 365 technology throughout its curriculum and assessments, ensuring students gain proficiency in essential software like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, while also mastering advanced tools such as Microsoft Teams for communication and OneNote for project management.

Since I have joined this school, all the teachers have been so helpful and every time I have had trouble with learning how to use the computers and needed help with Microsoft, the teachers have been there and have helped me. I'm so grateful for the fact that the teachers have the experience with Microsoft so they can help me learn. - Alexia Macias, Charter Northeast student

Ombudsman continues to encourage students to pursue Microsoft certifications, covering exam fees to open doors to career opportunities that might otherwise require a college degree.

About Ombudsman Charter Schools:

Ombudsman Arizona Charter High School, a division of ChanceLight Education, operates seven physical locations, an Online Academy, and the Adult Career Academy. The schools offer highly personalized, technology-rich blended learning programs for high school students seeking alternatives to traditional educational settings. Ombudsman serves students at risk of dropping out, those recovering credits, and individuals balancing adult responsibilities with their education. For more information, visit

