Tintina Mines Engages SRK Consulting To Update The National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report For The Domeyko Sulfuros Project, Chile

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tintina Mines Limited (“Tintina” or the“Company”) (TSXV: TTS) is pleased to announce it has engaged SRK Consulting Chile SpA to prepare an updated National Instrument 43-101 technical report for the Domeyko Sulfuros Project, Chile. This report will include the first mineral resource estimate for the project, and it is expected to be delivered by the end of December, 2024.

Established in 1994, SRK Consulting Chile SpA is a distinguished consulting firm renowned for its expertise in the mining sector. As the oldest SRK office in South America, it offers a comprehensive suite of services ranging from geotechnical and environmental assessments to mine closure planning, contributing to the success of many companies in Chile.

“We are delighted to enlist the expertise of SRK Consulting Chile, leveraging their extensive experience in the completion of the mineral resource estimate for the project. This partnership underscores Tintina's steadfast commitment to upholding rigorous exploration standards and achieving project milestones,” said Company President, Juan Enrique Rassmuss.

Domeyko Sulfuros Project

The Domeyko Sulfuros Project is an exploration property situated in the Atacama Region of northern Chile. The project encompasses 75 mining concessions, covering an area of 10,056 hectares within the Dos Amigos mining district.

Strategically positioned 53 kilometers south of Vallenar, the property offers exceptional accessibility, located just 60 kilometers from the Pacific coast and less than one kilometer from the Pan-American Highway, and adjacent to the town of Domeyko. This advantageous positioning significantly enhances its logistical potential. Its low-altitude setting, combined with excellent connectivity and access to critical infrastructure such as electrical power, water, and logistical support, provides substantial operational advantages.

From 1997 to 2015, the enrichment blanket at the Dos Amigos target was the focus of open-pit mining operations. During this period, approximately 12 million tonnes of ore, with copper grades exceeding 0.85% (predominantly secondary sulfides), were extracted and processed using heap leaching and solvent extraction-electrowinning (SX/EW) methods at an on-site facility. Currently, the primary objective of the Domeyko Sulfuros project is to evaluate the copper-gold (Cu-Au) porphyry potential, with a focus on delineating primary Cu-Au resources.

In February 2024, Tintina completed a NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report for the Domeyko Sulfuros Project (see news release dated February 15, 2024), providing a comprehensive overview of the technical characteristics of the property.

About Tintina

Tintina Mines is a Canadian-based company with over two decades of experience in the junior mining sector, focused in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in South America and Canada.

Recently, Tintina expanded its portfolio with the addition of five new projects in Chile, following the acquisition of a majority stake in Andean Belt Resources.

Tintina is committed to advancing the exploration and development of the copper-gold (Cu-Au) Domeyko Sulfuros Project in the Atacama Region of northern Chile.

Tintina Mines Limited's common shares are listed on the TSXV under the symbol TTS.

Tintina Contact:

Tintina Mines Limited

Mr. Jing Peng

82 Richmond Street East

Toronto, Ontario

M5C 1P1

Phone: (416) 848-9888

Email: ...

