AEM United States Ag Tractor And Combine Report | October 2024

Inventory 2024 2023 %Chg 2024 2023 %Chg Oct 2024 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 12,185 13,303 -8.4 118,486 138,956 -14.7 76,889 40 < 100 HP 5,868 6,731 -12.8 46,780 51,863 -9.8 36,120 100+ HP 2,578 4,142 -37.8 19,993 23,610 -15.3 12,043 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 20,631 24,176 -14.7 185,259 214,429 -13.6 125,052 4WD Farm Tractors 723 726 -0.4 3,835 3,786 1.3 1,056 Total Farm Tractors 21,354 24,902 -14.2 189,094 218,215 -13.3 126,108 Self-Prop Combines 516 789 -34.6 4,977 6,474 -23.1 1,370

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: .

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at ... .

