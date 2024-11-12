(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0)

a Swiss-based cybersecurity platform, will begin accepting payments in 2025 for its privacy communications services, expanding accessibility for industries at high risk for cyber-attacks, including crypto, gaming, and sectors. By integrating cryptocurrency as a payment option, Sekur aims to extend its robust, off-grid Swiss-hosted security solutions to users seeking anonymity and enhanced data protection. Sekur's leverages Switzerland's stringent data privacy laws, ensuring user data remains private and secure, unaffected by third-party data requests or big-tech cloud reliance.

To view the full press release, visit



About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data

is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The company distributes a suite of encrypted emails, secure messengers and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its own website, approved distributors and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

The latest news and updates relating to SWISF are available in the company's newsroom



