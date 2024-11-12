Miningnewsbreaks Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) Expands Private Placement
Date
11/12/2024 2:09:08 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Fathom Nickel (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF)
has amended its private placement offering by introducing a flow-through unit (“FT Unit”) component at $0.04 per unit, responding to high investor interest. Additionally, the price of hard dollar units (“HD Units”) has been adjusted to $0.035 per unit. The offering is expected to raise approximately $750,000, with proceeds allocated for Canadian exploration expenses under the Income Tax Act and exploration at the Gochager Lake Project in Saskatchewan. Closing is anticipated by Nov. 21, 2024, pending regulatory and Canadian Securities Exchange approvals.
To view the full press release, visit
About Fathom Nickel Inc.
Fathom is a junior exploration company focused on exploring for and developing world class nickel camps in the province of Saskatchewan.
NOTE TO INVESTORS : The latest news and updates relating to FNICF are available in the company's newsroom at
About MiningNewsWire
MiningNewsWire
(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
MiningNewsWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
MiningNewsWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN12112024000224011066ID1108877879
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.