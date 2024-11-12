Onestream Sensible AI Library And Onestream Genesis To Improve The Strategic Impact Of The Office Of The CFO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New capabilities for developers to speed AI solution development and adoption with purpose-built AI solutions to automate core workflows and pave the way for 'touchless' planning and forecasting



Sensible AI Library accelerates development of purpose-built AI with drag-and-drop features

Genesis allows business teams to configure and visualize a wide range of data with an easy to use, low code framework Customers like Polaris and Stake Center Locating are using Sensible AI to automate planning and forecasting

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneStream (NASDAQ: OS ), the leading enterprise Finance management platform that modernizes the Office of the CFO by unifying core finance and operational functions – including financial close, consolidation, reporting, planning and forecasting, today announced at the OneStream Wave Developer Conference the preview of OneStream Sensible AI Library and OneStream Genesis to the developer community. The launch of these capabilities enables developers to accelerate the development and integration of AI capabilities into tailored solutions for OneStream customers.

"Increasing business pressures are forcing business leaders to look to Finance to help them navigate change and drive growth," said Tom Shea, CEO at OneStream. "Today's CFO must analyze complex data to help them look around the corners and drive strategic decision making. Sensible AI Library and Genesis will transform the way the Office of Finance approaches planning and forecasting by putting sophisticated and rapid data analysis into the hands of senior finance leaders and their teams."

OneStream Sensible AI Library Unlocks Strategic Decision Making with Pre-Built AI Models

The OneStream Sensible AI Library offers pre-built AI models designed for end users to seamlessly consume and interact with data across core financial planning and forecasting, close and consolidations, and reporting and analytic workflows. With Sensible AI Library, developers can create, test, and deploy AI routines in a fraction of time for standard development.

By leveraging templated micro user interfaces (UIs), developers and implementers can quickly create a flexible and tailored analysis of complex information, based on the specific needs of Finance leaders, using a plug-and-play approach, without the need for complex coding. Critical use cases for Sensible AI Library include:



Data Quality and Integrity: Detect and resolve data quality issues before they affect downstream financial and operational processes. Empower your finance and operational teams to uncover potential data inconsistencies and inaccuracies, ensuring that decisions are based on reliable, accurate information.

Anomaly Detection and Fraud Prevention: Improve internal controls and identify unusual patterns in financial data to protect against errors or fraud.

Expense Optimization: Analyze spending patterns to identify unnecessary expenses or suggest more cost-effective suppliers to help CFOs find opportunities to reduce costs. Segmentation Analysis: Identify key patterns within financial data to support optimal resource allocation. By segmenting data into distinct clusters, finance teams can gain insights into profitability drivers, optimize budgeting, and align resources to meet the unique needs of each segment effectively.

Accelerating Tailored User Experiences to Maximize Business Impact with OneStream Genesis

OneStream Genesis is a low code framework that makes it faster and easier to build, deploy and adopt new solutions for business challenges. With OneStream Genesis, customers can access and deploy pre-defined templates for:



Financial Planning and Reporting: Finance teams can quickly and easily deploy packages of highly personalized design artifacts into financial planning and reporting processes to support global, line of business functionally specific planning processes.

Operational Planning & Analytics : Operational FP&A and Controller teams can bring transactional analytics and easily collaborate across sales, workforce and demand forecasts

Global KPI Dashboards: CFOs can access pre-packaged dashboards of micro-UIs that display KPIs for regions, departments or product lines. Each KPI can be updated independently, allowing rapid adjustments based on real-time data. Advanced Visualizations: Finance groups can easily deploy packages of purpose-built visualizations such as line, area, range, bubble charts and radar waterfall, maps and gauges directly into financial and operational reporting deployments.

Why OneStream Sensible AI is Different

OneStream's Sensible AI is intended to transform how Finance teams leverage purpose-built AI to navigate today's complex business landscape with trusted, secure and purpose-built solutions. Unlike tool sets, OneStream's Sensible AI is purpose-built for finance, offering pre-packaged solutions that seamlessly integrate into existing finance workflows and provide full transparency into data sources to ensure reliability and uphold enterprise-grade security measures. This allows finance teams to leverage the power of AI without needing tech experts or data scientists. To learn more about OneStream's Enterprise AI Portfolio, visit here .

The OneStream Wave Developer Conference connects developers, implementors and administrators to grow the community and collaborate on design techniques. For more information visit here .

About OneStream

OneStream is how today's Finance teams can go beyond just reporting on the past and Take Finance Further by steering the business to the future. It's the leading enterprise finance platform that unifies financial and operational data, embeds AI for better decisions and productivity, and empowers the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution.

We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based platform to modernize the Office of the CFO. Our Digital Finance Cloud unifies core financial and broader operational data and processes and embeds AI for better planning and forecasting, with an extensible architecture, so customers can adopt and develop new solutions, achieving greater value as their business needs evolve.

With over 1,500 customers, including 15% of the Fortune 500, more than 250 go-to-market, implementation, and development partners and over 1,400 employees, our vision is to be the operating system for modern finance. To learn more, visit onestream .

