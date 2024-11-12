(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Report on how AI is driving transformation - The global

gluten-free products market

size is estimated to grow by USD 8.36 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

13.15%

during the forecast period. Rising awareness about benefits of gluten-free products

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

growing availability of gluten-free products through retail. However,

high price of gluten-free products

poses a challenge market players include Afterglow Cosmetics Inc., Alima Cosmetics Inc., Amys Kitchen Inc., Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Conagra Brands Inc., Gabriel Cosmetics Inc., General Mills Inc., Gruma SAB de CV, Juvela Ltd., Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Prima Foods Ltd., Silly Yak Foods, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever PLC. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global gluten-free products market 2024-2028 AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View Free Sample Report PDF

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Bakery products, Dairy/dairy alternatives, Desserts and ice creams, Meat/meat alternatives, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Afterglow Cosmetics Inc., Alima Cosmetics Inc., Amys Kitchen Inc., Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Conagra Brands Inc., Gabriel Cosmetics Inc., General Mills Inc., Gruma SAB de CV, Juvela Ltd., Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Prima Foods Ltd., Silly Yak Foods, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever PLC

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Gluten-Free Products market is on the rise due to an increasing number of people with gluten sensitivity and Celiac illness. Survival-based foods and gluten-friendly goods are becoming popular as consumers seek to cater to their digestive system's needs. FMCG companies in Delhi are responding by offering a wide range of gluten-free diets, including rice flour pasta, rice noodles, and gluten-free bread. The trend towards healthier diets, such as Paleo and Keto, is also driving demand for gluten-free products. Technology improvements have led to the development of natural ingredients and preservative-free gluten-free snacks like Coffee Peanut Bars, Caffeine Almond Bars, and Chocolate Oat Cookies. FMCG giants like KRBL Limited are investing in the gluten-free category, offering a variety of gluten-free flours and bakery goods. However, formulation challenges persist, including palatable texture, flavor, and taste, as well as cost and nutritional content. Despite the challenges, the market for gluten-free products is projected to grow due to the untapped potential of the gluten-intolerance population. In-store dietitians and color-coded shelf tags make it easier for consumers to find gluten-free options. Gluten-free hard seltzers and other alcoholic beverages are also gaining popularity. However, it's essential to ensure that gluten-free products are free from cross-contamination and that raw material sourcing and storage are carefully managed. Health-related issues like heart disease, diabetes, obesity, chronic pulmonary disease, and metabolic syndrome are driving the demand for gluten-free products. Misdiagnosis of gluten intolerance and the rising population's nutritional needs are further fueling the market's growth. Bakery start-ups and food manufacturers are innovating to meet the demand for gluten-free products, offering a range of options from Roti to gluten-free dough alternatives. Despite the challenges, the future of the gluten-free products market looks promising, with a focus on improving health benefits, fiber intake, shelf-life, moisture retention, texture aesthetics, and cost-effectiveness.



The gluten-free products market is expanding due to the rising number of individuals with celiac disease and gluten intolerance. Local bakeries are teaming up with supermarkets to offer their gluten-free baked goods, boosting sales. Walmart is entering this space by broadening its private-label Great Value line with gluten-free cookies, pretzels, pasta meals, and granola bars, manufactured by Sam Mills. These products carry certification from the Gluten-Free Certification Program managed by the National Foundation for Celiac Awareness. Walmart's move aims to provide more choices for consumers and intensify competition within the grocery sector.



Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!



The Gluten-Free Products market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing number of people with gluten sensitivity and Celiac illness. Survival-based foods and gluten-friendly goods are becoming popular as consumers prioritize their health. The challenge lies in catering to the nutritional needs of those with gluten allergies or celiac disease, which requires the avoidance of grains like barley, rye, and wheat. FMCG companies in Delhi are responding by producing a wide range of gluten-free items, including snacks, pasta, rice noodles, bread, and bakery goods. However, formulation challenges persist, such as maintaining palatable texture, flavor, and taste without the use of preservatives, coloring, or gluten. The market for gluten-free diets, driven by medical requirements and lifestyle choices like the Paleo and Keto diets, is projected to continue growing. Technology improvements, such as color-coded shelf tags and in-store dietitians, help consumers easily identify gluten-free options. Companies like Wild Drum and KRBL Limited offer gluten-free hard seltzers, coffee peanut bars, caffeine almond bars, chocolate oat cookies, and Rage Coffee. Despite the challenges, the gluten-free market offers untapped potential, with opportunities for innovation in gluten-free flours, fruit flavorings, and dairy-free products. The rising population and health-related issues, such as digestive issues, heart disease, diabetes, obesity, chronic pulmonary disease, and metabolic syndrome, further the importance of providing healthier gluten-free alternatives. The gluten-free products market is currently smaller than the market for gluten-containing products due to higher production costs. Rice and corn, the primary ingredients in gluten-free foods, are pricier than wheat. Additional expenses include certifications, exclusive carriers, specialized supply chains, and logistics to prevent cross-contamination. These factors contribute to the higher manufacturing costs of gluten-free products, resulting in a significantly higher selling price compared to their gluten-containing counterparts. For instance, the price of gluten-free bread is approximately ten times more than regular bread.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

Download a Sample Report

This gluten-free products market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Bakery products

1.2 Dairy/dairy alternatives

1.3 Desserts and ice creams

1.4 Meat/meat alternatives 1.5 Others



2.1 Offline 2.2 Online



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Bakery products-

The gluten-free bakery products market encompasses a significant segment of the global gluten-free industry, with baked goods such as bread, biscuits, and cookies leading the way. The rising prevalence of celiac disease and gluten sensitivity has fueled the demand for gluten-free alternatives. According to the Celiac Disease Foundation, the number of celiac cases continues to increase, necessitating the avoidance of gluten-containing foods. Key players in this market, including Amys Kitchen Inc., are innovating to meet consumer demands with new gluten-free offerings. For instance, NUCO Coconut Packets in the US provides gluten-free, organic, raw, vegan, and paleo bread options. Awareness of health effects and urbanization are further driving market growth. The gluten-free bakery segment is poised to remain a key player in the global gluten-free products market, projected to expand during the forecast period.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)



Gluten-free products have gained significant popularity in recent years due to the increasing number of people with gluten sensitivity and Celiac illness. A gluten-free diet is essential for those with these health conditions to maintain a healthy digestive system. Gluten-free products offer various benefits, including improved energy levels, better cholesterol management, and increased protein intake. Proteins, such as those found in pulses, are essential components of gluten-free diets. Gluten-free doughs, while challenging due to their lack of elasticity, are being developed by bakery start-ups to cater to the growing demand. People with health-related issues like chronic pulmonary disease and metabolic syndrome often benefit from healthier diets, including gluten-free and dairy-free options. Feel Good Foods is one brand that offers a wide range of gluten-free products, including baked goods, snacks, and meal replacements.

The gluten-free products market caters to people with gluten sensitivity and Celiac illness, offering survival-based foods and gluten-friendly goods. The demand for gluten-free diets is on the rise due to medical requirements and lifestyle choices like the Paleo and Keto diets. Technology improvements enable the production of natural gluten-free ingredients, while FMCG companies in Delhi and others expand their FMCG category. Gluten-free diets can lead to improved health for consumers, addressing digestive system issues, cholesterol levels, energy levels, and protein needs. Grains such as rice, quinoa, and corn replace barley, rye, and wheat, which contain gluten. Gluten allergies and Celiac disease cause small intestine inflammation, leading to misdiagnosis and untapped potential for the gluten-free market. Consumers seek healthier diets, and grocery stores respond with in-store dietitians, color-coded shelf tags, and a wide range of gluten-free snacks, pasta, rice noodles, bread, and bakery goods. Replacement ingredients like rice flour and dietary fibers ensure palatable texture, flavor, and taste, while addressing constipation and fiber intake. Formulation challenges include cost, nutritional content, shelf-life, moisture retention, texture aesthetics, and cross-contamination. Raw material sourcing, storage, and production techniques are essential to maintain the quality and safety of gluten-free products. The market for gluten-free products is projected to grow due to the rising population, health-related issues, and the increasing prevalence of gluten-intolerance issues. The market includes a variety of offerings, from coffee peanut bars and caffeine almond bars to chocolate oat cookies, Rage Coffee, gluten-free hard seltzers, and alcoholic beverages with fruit flavorings like mango and lemon-mint. Wild Drum and KRBL Limited are among the FMCG companies leading the way in this market. The gluten-free market also includes dairy-free products, pulses, and bakery start-ups like Feel Good Foods, catering to diverse consumer needs and preferences. However, it's important to note that gluten-free doesn't always mean healthy, as some products may contain high levels of fat, cholesterol, and preservatives, coloring, or other additives. It's essential to read labels carefully and consider the overall nutritional content of gluten-free products. Gluten-free products can help address health issues like heart disease, diabetes, obesity, chronic pulmonary disease, and metabolic syndrome, which are often linked to unhealthy lifestyles. By focusing on natural ingredients and addressing formulation challenges, the gluten-free market can continue to provide consumers with healthier alternatives to traditional foods.

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Bakery Products



Dairy/dairy Alternatives



Desserts And Ice Creams



Meat/meat Alternatives

Others

Distribution Channel



Offline

Online

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED