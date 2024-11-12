Britain's Queen Camilla Returns To Public Duties After Chest Infection

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: Queen Camilla, whose husband is Britain's head of state King Charles III, will return to public duties on Tuesday with a shortened programme after withdrawing from events last week due to a chest infection, a royal source said.

Camilla, 77, is expected to attend the Booker Prize reception later on Tuesday to meet the finalists of the prestigious literary award. But the book-lover will be there for a shorter period than initially planned.

It will be the first public event for Camilla since her return from Australia and the Pacific island of Samoa, where she accompanied Charles at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting before falling ill.

Camilla will also attend an event celebrating the film and television industry on Wednesday, but will likely not stay for the entire reception.

She is also not expected to attend the global premiere of "Gladiator II" at London's Leicester Square the same night.

She was initially scheduled to meet director Ridley Scott and actors including Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington. Charles, who turns 76 on Thursday, is still set to make an appearance.

Camilla missed Remembrance Day commemoration events over the weekend due to the illness, including a commemorative concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London and a ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial.

However, Catherine, Princess of Wales, whose husband is Charles's elder son and heir, Prince william, took part in the commemorations, a big step in her recovery from cancer.

King is still undergoing treatment for his own cancer diagnosis, announced by Buckingham Palace in February.