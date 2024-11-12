WARP Celebrates 3 Years Of Transforming Middle Mile Logistics, Expands Fleet And Service Offerings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With over 50 Cross-Docks, 9,650 Carriers, and a tech-driven fleet, WARP's middle mile solutions empower Fortune 500 companies with faster, cost-effective, and sustainable logistics across the nation.

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 Years of Innovation: WARP Expands and to Transform Middle Mile Logistics.

WARP , the tech-driven middle mile logistics company dedicated to enhancing efficiency and visibility across chains, proudly marks its third anniversary with unprecedented growth in service offerings and a robust nationwide network of assets. Founded on the mission to optimize final mile and middle mile logistics for densely populated urban areas, WARP now provides Fortune 500 companies and other leading brands with innovative, cost-saving solutions that redefine the middle mile.

The journey began with a simple yet powerful question: How can small quantities of inventory be forward-deployed for lower-cost, higher-quality final mile deliveries in the most densely populated areas? This question sparked a vision for founders Daniel Sokolovsky and Troy Lester, who sought to address inefficiencies in the logistics landscape through data-driven strategies and agile solutions. Over the past three years, that vision has transformed into WARP, a powerhouse in logistics innovation.

“We started WARP with the intention of addressing fundamental issues in traditional middle mile processes,” said Daniel Sokolovsky , CEO and co-founder of WARP.“Through our proprietary technology and dedicated fleet, we have made strides in eliminating waste, improving reliability, and delivering unprecedented value to our clients. Today, WARP is redefining what's possible for transportation leaders who want efficient, scalable solutions.”

Expanding a Dynamic Nationwide Network

Since its inception, WARP has rapidly grown to include a network of over 50 Cross-Docks and 9,650 Carriers across the country. With 5,500+ box trucks and 6,500+ cargo vans now in its fleet, WARP is equipped to meet high-demand logistics requirements, even in the most complex supply chains. The company's tech-first approach and network scale have allowed it to streamline middle mile operations and support its clients with a dependable, coast-to-coast delivery service.

WARP's expanded suite of solutions is designed to drive efficiency, visibility, and cost-effectiveness across logistics operations. Recent achievements include:



LTL Consolidation – Reducing truck space waste and achieving up to 25% cost savings on LTL shipments.

Store Replenishments – Improving inventory availability by reducing out-of-stock events by 40%.

Last Mile Carrier Injections and Zone Skips – Lowering last mile delivery costs by up to 30% and increasing delivery speed by 25%.

Cross-Dock Solutions – Increasing throughput by 50% and reducing warehouse congestion. Perishable Freight Handling – Reducing spoilage rates by over 95% through temperature-controlled solutions.

With industry-leading on-time performance of 99% On-Time Delivery (OTD) and 98% On-Time Pickup (OTP), WARP has maintained a high standard for timely and efficient deliveries. In addition, the company's focus on sustainability through efficient routing has significantly reduced emissions across its operations.

Supporting the World's Leading Brands

WARP's innovative solutions empower Fortune 500 companies and other top-tier brands to achieve enhanced operational efficiency and reduced logistics costs. Clients leveraging WARP's comprehensive service suite see improvements across key metrics, including 20% faster transit times and a 30% reduction in handling-related damage. WARP's technology enables clients to gain real-time visibility, improve product quality, and reduce logistics overhead, transforming logistics from a cost center into a competitive advantage.

"Our focus is on results that make a tangible impact for our clients,” added Troy Lester , CRO and co-founder of WARP.“We're excited to continue evolving WARP's capabilities to meet the ever-changing demands of modern supply chains.”

About WARP

WARP is a technology-enabled leader in middle mile logistics, focused on creating efficient, scalable solutions for high-density, high-demand supply chains. By connecting shippers, carriers, and warehouses through an integrated platform, WARP delivers innovative freight technology solutions that prioritize efficiency, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. With a suite of tech-driven offerings, including real-time tracking, Cross-Docking, and route optimization, WARP aims to provide unmatched reliability, visibility, and transformative impact in logistics and supply chain management.



For more information on how WARP can enhance your logistics network, visit

Attachment

WARP Celebrates 3 Years of Innovation in Logistics!

CONTACT: Eva Song WARP ...