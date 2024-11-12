Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs and One Brother One Sister Join Forces to Redefine Mental Health Support for Service Dog Recipients

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Partnership Brings Critical Mental and Wellness Resources to Veterans and Individuals Facing Trauma Nationwide

Florida, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

November 12, 2024 – Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, a pioneering leader in the service dog industry, has announced an innovative new partnership with mental health experts from One Brother One Sister to provide holistic support for veterans, first responders, and others needing advanced mental health resources. This strategic alliance brings together decades of specialized mental health expertise dedicated to supporting individuals coping with trauma, addiction, and mental health challenges alongside Guardian Angels' acclaimed service dogs. Together, these organizations are set to profoundly impact mental health care, integrating emotional support with service dog assistance in unprecedented ways.

Since its founding nearly 15 years ago, Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs has set a gold standard in the service dog industry. The organization has empowered countless recipients to regain independence, overcome traumatic experiences, and foster lasting personal growth. Guardian Angels' success rates highlight this: recipients experience a zero suicide rate and an impressively low divorce rate of less than 3%. With the introduction of this partnership, Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs takes an innovative step forward, adding a dedicated layer of mental health support to benefit its recipients and their families further.

Bringing Leading Mental Health Support to the Service Dog Industry

The partnership with One Brother One Sister introduces the expertise of three leading mental health professionals: Karyn Hurley, Scott Jones, and Joe Kelley. Collectively, these professionals offer deep expertise in trauma support, addiction recovery, and mental health counseling, backed by rigorous credentials, including accreditation from the Florida Certification Board and education provider status with NAADAC, the Association for Addiction Professionals.

As advocates for trauma recovery and mental wellness, Hurley, Jones, and Kelley are passionate about providing educational resources, ongoing training, and critical assistance to recipients at no cost. "Our work is driven by a vision of a world where trauma and mental health struggles are recognized, understood, and effectively treated," said Karyn Hurley, Co-Founder of One Brother One Sister. "By partnering with Guardian Angels, we're bridging a significant gap in holistic care, offering a foundation of mental health support that complements the life-changing work these extraordinary service dogs provide."

A Perfect Match: Guardian Angels and One Brother One Sister

This collaboration addresses a vital need within the service dog community: long-term mental health resources for those who have often experienced significant trauma. Through this alliance,

Guardian Angels recipients now have access to specialized support, including counseling, mental health resources, and resilience-building techniques. This holistic approach aligns perfectly with Guardian Angels' mission to empower individuals and enrich lives, creating an environment of safety and support for recipients and their families.

One Brother One Sister's co-founders recognized the immense value Guardian Angels brings to communities nationwide. Joe Kelley, First Responder Wellness Liaison at One Brother One Sister, shared, "Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs is already making a profound impact on mental well-being through their expertly trained service dogs. This partnership further supports these remarkable recipients, blending our expertise with theirs to drive industry-wide change."

Industry-Leading Results and a New Milestone for Service Dog Programs

Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs and One Brother One Sister are determined to set a new benchmark in the service dog industry. This partnership aims to validate further the extraordinary capabilities of service dogs, whose dedication transforms lives daily, and to highlight the critical role that ongoing mental health support plays in recovery and resilience.

"We are proud to be at the forefront of integrating specialized mental health resources into our service dog programs," said Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs spokesperson. "The work of our service dogs is remarkable, and by collaborating with One Brother One Sister, we are elevating the quality of care for our recipients and advocating for greater respect and clarity

for this industry."

About Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs

Since its inception, Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, Inc. has served veterans, first responders, and individuals facing trauma. The organization's highly trained service dogs are paired with recipients to address various needs, including mobility assistance, seizure alert, and emotional support. Guardian Angels is committed to continually advancing the service dog industry through innovative approaches, training programs, and partnerships that enhance the quality of life for their recipients.

For More Information

For more information on Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs and its collaboration with One Brother One Sister, please visit medicalservicedogs.org or





Attachment

Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs and One Brother One Sister Join Forces to Redefine Mental Health Support for Service Dog Recipients

CONTACT: Mary Jo Brandt Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, Inc. 800-398-6102 ...