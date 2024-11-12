Nextgen Policy Partners With Freedom Through Education, Addresses Needs Of Sacramento County's Underserved Communities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leading non-profit organizations partner, helping meet The Opportunity Young Adult Career Pathway Program grant requirements

- Dr. Ken Spence, Senior Policy Advisor at NextGen PolicySACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NextGen Policy , a California-based, Black-led, non-profit organization fighting for progressive, justice-centered policies and programs, today announced a strategic partnership with Freedom Through Education , a non-profit community-based organization that offers services to justice-involved individuals in the areas of education, spirituality, life skills, housing, and treatment services. Freedom Through Education stands as the first organization to sign on as a community partner in NextGen Policy's recent $1.78 million federally funded grant through the Opportunity Young Adult Career Pathway Program. This partnership represents a significant step forward in addressing the critical needs Sacramento County's underserved and low-income communities face.Freedom Through Education is a significant addition to this effort, as the non-profit provides important foundationary elements required for this grant program to succeed. With Freedom Through Education's participation, program participants will have access to professional skills development classes, counseling resources, job training, and placement assistance.“Freedom Through Education is a strong strategic partner for NextGen Policy – particularly as we're transitioning our efforts from planning and ideation to execution,” said Dr. Ken Spence, Senior Policy Advisor at NextGen Policy.“They have deep roots in Sacramento County and are an unwavering point of stability for many in the area. Together, we will be able to make a larger impact and create a better, more equitable workforce for people in need.”The Opportunity Young Adult Career Pathway Program (OYA) is a grant program that helps young adults find employment and career advancement opportunities. With Freedom Through Education, NextGen Policy is tracking toward meeting the grant project's target goals and expectations. Notably, these requirements include:120 program participants by Q4 of 202597 (80%) to be enrolled in certified training and work-based learning programs67 (56%) scheduled for completion of credentials41 people placed in employment upon exiting the programTo help manage and deploy grant allocations, NextGen Policy is utilizing The Clover Agency, a leading grant management consultancy. The Clover Agency is providing a proprietary logic model called“Pathway to Careers” to deliver on the grant objectives and desired program outcomes. It is working to prepare grant program participants for success in occupations including manufacturing, public sector roles, healthcare, construction, information technology, and science and engineering.“Freedom Through Education is looking forward to a strategic partnership with NextGen Policy and the Clover Agency to further our mission in helping the underserved have better opportunities in the workplace by reducing common barriers that exist in landing and or advancing in sustainable employment in the greater Sacramento area,” said Johnny Lujan, CEO of Freedom Through Education.“Freedom Through Education believes in second chances and this will aid our participants in landing jobs that offer a living wage.”Starting in December, Freedom Through Education will reach out to current organization participants, and welcome new sign ups that meet the OYA Grant requirements. The organization will provide information on the programs available and how to enroll. Once accepted, participants will be enrolled in CalJOBS and set on a path for skills acquisition and job placement. As Freedom Through Education has additional resources and a strong community network, participants will have unique support to help them complete the entire program, and take actionable steps to reach their goals.NextGen Policy is actively inviting community-based organizations in Sacramento County who are committed to serving the re-entry population to reach out. For more information, visit pathwaytocareers.About Freedom Through EducationFreedom Through Education Campus is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to providing services to those wanting to make the changes necessary to be successful in life. They provide members of disadvantaged communities the freedom to a more successful life by expanding the choices they have through services in the areas of education, spirituality, life skills, treatment services, and employment skills. They recognize that we do not have control over the choices people make, but we do have the ability to expand the options they have design, Freedom Through Education provides a variety of programs that are individualized and based on the identified needs of each participant.About NextGen PolicyThe mission of NextGen Policy is to fight for progressive change to address systemic environmental, social, racial, gender, and economic inequities in California through justice-centered legislative advocacy, grassroots partnerships, and democratic civic engagement.

