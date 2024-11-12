CGT Global Attends Advanced Therapies USA 2024 To Support Cell And Gene Therapy Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CGT Global's Cate Spears and Eliona Kola attend Advanced Therapies USA 2024, engaging with leaders to advance cell and gene therapy innovation.

- Cate Spears, CEO of CGT GlobalFOLSOM, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CEO Cate Spears and Process Development Scientist Eliona Kola to Attend Premier Industry EventCGT Global , a leader in cell and gene therapy solutions, proudly announces that its CEO and Founder, Cate Spears, and Process Development Scientist Eliona Kola will attend Advanced Therapies USA 2024 , held from November 12-13, 2024, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA. The event brings together over 1,000 biotech leaders, including executives, researchers, and scientists, to explore the latest innovations in advanced therapies."As a company committed to moving cell and gene therapies forward, attending Advanced Therapies USA is an important opportunity for us to engage with global leaders in the field," said Cate Spears, CEO of CGT Global. "We look forward to connecting with thought leaders and exploring cutting-edge research that will shape the future of cell and gene therapy."Advanced Therapies USA is a leading conference focusing on tackling the challenges of cell and gene therapy development. Over two days, the event will feature 200+ speakers, 50+ exhibitors, and the latest insights into topics such as gene therapy, cell therapy, manufacturing advancements, and regulatory frameworks. The event provides a unique opportunity for networking and knowledge-sharing across the entire advanced therapy landscape.CGT Global's mission is to improve patient outcomes by advancing therapeutic innovation. Attending Advanced Therapies USA 2024 allows the team to stay at the forefront of scientific developments and collaborate with others in the field. With a focus on networking, learning, and sharing best practices, CGT Global is committed to driving progress in the cell and gene therapy space.

