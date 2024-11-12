(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sharon Roberts Receives Professional Recognition by National Academies of Practices

AHVAP Board of Directors Officers Inducted into Prestigious National Academies of Practice in Recognition of Contributions to Healthcare.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals (AHVAP ) is pleased to announce the induction of the Association's Board of Directors Treasurer, Sharon Robert, BSN, RN, CVAHP, into the prestigious National Academies of Practice (NAP) as a Professional Member. Sharon will be formally inducted into the National Academies of Practice Nursing next March at the international gala in Washington, DC.These exceptional leaders like Sharon have been selected through a rigorous, blinded review process based on their contributions to healthcare and nursing leadership, professional experience, educational background, leadership and collaboration, advocacy, commitment to continuing education, and letters of recommendation from their peers attesting to the impact of their work at a national scale. The induction of Sharon is a true testament to the interprofessional leadership contributions and advocacy executed by the AHVAP Board of Directors each and every day. AHVAP's Board of Directors is comprised of a diverse group of healthcare leaders, professionals, and Industry Partners, and is charged with advancing the specialty of healthcare value analysis across the healthcare continuum.NAP is a non-profit organization founded in 1981 to advise governmental bodies on our healthcare system. Distinguished practitioners and scholars are elected by their peers from multiple different health professions to join the only interprofessional group of healthcare practitioners and scholars dedicated to supporting affordable, accessible, coordinated quality healthcare for all. NAP firmly believes that close collaboration and coordination of different healthcare professions, aligned through a common vision, can advocate for patients and model excellence in interprofessional and preventive care. NAP is dedicated to lifelong learning from, with, and among different healthcare professions to promote and preserve health and well-being for society.With the new induction of Sharon, AHVAP now has a total of five members that hold this prestigious honor recognizing their commitment to inter professional healthcare education, clinical practice, and research.ABOUT AHVAPAHVAP is the preeminent professional association and resource for healthcare value analysis professionals, leaders, and stakeholders in the healthcare continuum. The Association exists to ensure the delivery of high quality, safe, efficient, value-based care through the promotion of the IHI Quadruple Aim across the healthcare continuum of care in collaboration with our stakeholders.

